Pera storms past Krunic in Budapest to win first title





It was a long wait for Bernarda Pera to reach her first tour-level final, but once there, the American went all the way to her first Hologic WTA Tour singles title. Pera defeated Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Hungarian Grand Prix title. It took Pera 87 minutes to beat Krunic and complete a run in the Hungarian capital Budapest. Pera didn’t drop a set all week, including two straight-set wins in qualifying. “It’s still so overwhelming,” Pera said afterwards. “I’m still a bit shocked by how it turned out, but I felt I was playing good tennis and I’m so excited for the win. “[Krunic] pushed me to play a great match. She’s a great player and she’s been feeling great for the past week too, I think. From the outside it looked easy, but inside it wasn’t so easy. She also hits fast, so I had to be quick on my feet and take the points early. I was glad I could.” By the numbers: Pera had been 0-4 in the tour-level semi-finals for this event, but the 27-year-old eventually reached a final with a win over Hungarian No. 1 Anna Bondar on Saturday. After sustaining her championship win over Krunic, World No. 130 Pera the third qualifier to win a tour-level title this season, alongside Tatjana Maria (Bogota) and Anastasia Potapova (Istanbul). Pera is also the fourth first time singles champion on tour this year, alongside Potapova, Martina Trevisan (Rabat) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (Nottingham). “The start of the season was tough for me with a small injury that kept me out for two months,” said Pera. “So it’s been a tough year, not many wins, but it’s moving so fast.” Krunic also hadn’t dropped a set in Sunday’s final, but Pera had beaten the Serb in their two previous encounters, extending her unbeaten record with another win in Budapest. Match moments: Pera started strong by winning the first eight points of the game, then fending off four break points in a 4-1 tie. Behind powerful lefty forehands, Pera held onto control and cleared another breakpoint at 5-3 before converting her fifth set point of that match. Budapest: Qualifier Pera captures first singles title

2022 Budapest After trailing 3-2 in the second set, Krunic rallied for her first service break of the day to make it 3-3. However, a solid result helped Pera regain her breakout advantage in the next game, and the American qualifier worked her way to the title from there. Pera finished with 21 winners for Krunics 18, while Krunic was undone by 37 unforced errors. Pera was particularly strong in returning Krunic’s second serve, winning 60 percent of those points. Pera converted four of her 10 breakpoints, while Krunic was 1-for-6 in that division. Double champions: The all-Georgian combination of Ekaterine Gorgodze and Oksana Kalashnikova won the Hungarian Grand Prix title in doubles on Sunday, when the number 4 seeds outlasted Katarzyna Piter and Kimberley Zimmermann 1-6, 6-4, [10-6] in 1 hour and 19 minutes. In just their third WTA event as a pairing, Gorgodze and Kalashnikova withstood five aces from their opponents and successfully bounced back from a set-down, winning six of the last seven points in the match tiebreak. Kalashnikova won her fifth title in doubles, but it is her first title since 2017. It is Gorgodze’s second title in doubles.

