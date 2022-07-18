Canadian team unveils quantum chip made from tiny silicone hockey pucks

Small circles indicate the positions of microscopic hockey pucks etched onto a silicon chip.Simon Fraser University / Handout

Row after row of microscopic hockey pucks etched into a silicon chip could hold the key to making quantum computers on a practical scale and making it possible to transmit uncrackable encrypted information over long distances.

So says a Canadian research team that developed the chip as an alternative way to make a quantum computer.

Quantum computers differ from conventional computer systems, in which pieces of information are stored electronically as ones or zeros. In a quantum computer, the bits are replaced by qubits, each of which has a certain chance of being a one or a zero before being measured. This ambiguity gives a quantum computer the ability to perform certain types of calculations much faster than a conventional system.

An example of this is mathematical operations involving large prime numbers, the basis for keeping much of the world’s data safe.

In some quantum computers, qubits take the form of electrical circuits in a supercooled material. In others, they consist of light particles moving through a series of optical devices. Each approach has its own drawbacks.

Stephanie Simmons and colleagues at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, BC, have pursued another method that places a quantum computer on a silicon chip, a material that has long been the workhorse of conventional digital technology and can be easily mass-produced.

In their approach, each qubit resides in a tiny flaw in the chip’s atomic structure, where a single silicon atom is replaced by two carbon atoms and a hydrogen atom. Such a structure can exhibit a quantum property called spin, which can be measured as either up or down. Associating each direction with a value makes this spin property the one or zero of the qubit.

In a report published last week in the journal Nature, team members showed they had created 150,000 such qubits on a single chip and identified them in a way that allowed each qubit to be accessed and managed individually. The hockey puck structures they’ve etched into the silicon contain an average of one qubit each.

Each disc is slightly larger, but still quite close to the proportions of a hockey puck only 100,000 times smaller, said Daniel Higginbottom, lead author of the report.

Quantum computers operating on a commercial scale are expected to require millions of qubits. dr. Simmons said the approach she and her colleagues have taken could be extended to that scale. The qubits can also be directed and connected together using light passing through fiber optics, a well-developed technology that already underpins modern communications hardware.

If successful, the approach would be a useful way to move quantum information from qubits residing in a solid to a light-based system that can transmit it over a long distance. This would be a prerequisite for developing a new style of encryption system that cannot be cracked by quantum computers in the future.

It’s a very slick solution to what people were looking for, which is why they were so excited, said Dr. simmons.

Aephraim Steinberg, a University of Toronto physicist not involved in the work, said the team had overcome a major hurdle in demonstrating the value of their approach, although it remains to be seen what kind of quantum system will eventually appear to be. most useful.

dr. Steinberg, who leads a quantum information science program for the research organization CIFAR, added that a key feature of the silicon-based system is the way it connects one form of quantum technology well-suited for memory and processing with another well-suited for communication.

Since we’re supposed to do both, we need to learn how to link our memory and processing chips to the fibers that are going to transmit the information, he said.

