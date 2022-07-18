2022 Virtus European Summer Games start in Krakow, Poland





The Virtus European Summer Games 2022 were officially declared open in Krakow, Poland at the WKS Wawel Stadium. This is the second edition of the Virtus European Regional Games organized by Virtus Polish member SPRAWNI-RAZEM. The opening ceremony took place on July 17 and was attended by the Mayor of the Royal City of Krakow, Jacek Majchrowski, who assumed the honorary patronage at the 2nd Virtus European Summer Games. The President of the Republic of Poland, Paulina Malinowska-Kowalczyk, said to express her enthusiasm for the Games: The Virtus Summer Games of 2022, Krakow, dedicated to athletes with intellectual disabilities, will gather nearly 600 players from more than 18 countries who will compete in nine disciplines. will be an extraordinary sports celebration. I am very pleased that this group will also include medalists from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Polish athletes make their entrance at the opening ceremony of the Virtus European Summer Games 2022. @Virtus Virtus President Marc Truffaut addressed the crowd: The first edition of the European Games was in 2018 in Paris, France and it is a pleasure for me to be here in Krakow, Poland for the second edition. Four years ago we paved the way for the regional games and this year we have two regional games in Krakow, Poland for the European region and in Brisbane, Australia for the Oceania-Asia region, and I think this is all thanks to our fantastic athletes and the dedicated volunteers and membership organization. The event will take place from July 16 to 24. The championship will be attended by representatives of 18 countries from the European region, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey. compete in nine sports. Invited athletes from Australia will participate in the tennis tournament and athletes from Ecuador will participate in the cycling events. French athletes will switch from spectator to host next year when Vichy, France, hosts the 2023 Virtus Global Games. @Virtus The nine sports on offer are athletics, swimming, table tennis, basketball, handball, tennis, cycling, rowing and badminton, a new discipline on the Virtus competition program. The Ministry of Sports and Tourism, the City of Krakow, the Sports Infrastructure Authority in Krakow and the Waterworks of the City of Krakow are the supporting partners of the Games. Media coverage of the championship is provided by TVP Sport, TVP3 Cracow and Parasportowcy.pl. For more information about the games, visit the Virtus European Summer Games website www.vesg.eu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paralympic.org/para-sport/news/2022-Virtus-European-Summer-Games-begin-in-Cracow-Poland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos