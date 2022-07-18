Rankings boost for India after striking series triumph





India’s small win over England away from home has seen Rohit Sharma’s squad cling to third place just ahead of Pakistan in the latest ODI Team men’s rankings.

A first ODI century for Rishabh Pant helped India clinch a 2-1 win over England on Sunday and secured them third place behind New Zealand in the current rankings. New Zealand leads all countries with a score of 128 points, some seven points ahead of England (121) after Jos Buttler’s side lost 2-1 at home to India. The race for third place is exciting, with India currently rated 109 and some three rating points ahead of their big rival in Pakistan (106). That situation could change in the coming weeks, with sixth-placed South Africa currently just seven rating points behind Pakistan and with the potential to rise to fourth-place if they can win their next three-match series against England.

What’s wrong with Virat Kohli? | The ICC Review India has its own three-game series against the West Indies later this month and, with good performances in the Caribbean, could gain further ground against countries such as Pakistan, Australia and South Africa. Pakistan is currently battling Sri Lanka in the Testarena, with the next 50-over assignment for Babar Azam’s side in August against the Dutch in the Netherlands.

