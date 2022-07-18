Tennis Hall of Fame Open in Newport has a winner

NEWPORT It was all building up to this point for No. 4 seed Maxime Cressy.

His breakthrough on the ATP Tour came at the Newport Casino on Sunday afternoon. The 25-year-old had already reached the top 40 in men’s singles and made his way to two finals this season, it was time to emerge victorious.

Number 3 seeded Alexander Bublik presented a solid challenge early on, but Cressy eventually found his way. This 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win in the Infosys Hall of Fame Open should give Cressys serve-and-volley a healthy dose of confidence as he enters the summer hardcourt season.

Cressys’ first win was not without its challenges. He slipped and fell to the grass as he chased a short ball to his forehand deep into the third set. Bublik had one point on his 6-6 serve and what turned out to be the decisive tiebreak. limped to the referee’s seat, bending his left knee, and finally called the coach to him.

He said I could still play and I trusted him, Cressy said. I went with it and didn’t think about it anymore.

Bublik kept his nerves in check with a short delay and the two players turned to watch last week’s drama under a bright sun. Cressy earned three match points with an ace wide, lifting the Van Alen Cup just minutes after Bublik was long on a second serve for the last of his seven double faults.

I just wanted to make sure it was over before responding, Cressy said. I expected to fall or do something crazy, but since the ball was close, I didn’t want to rush the excitement too quickly.

Bublik came out hissing and looked like he was going to get Cressy off the field early and win nine of the first eleven games. He scored a couple of service breaks in the opening set and took another while taking a 3-0 pillow in the second. Bublik’s crosscourt backhand pass gave him the lead in the match, and he held the love as he leapt to what appeared to be another comfortable advantage.

He’s 25 like me and only has one title to his name, Cressy said. In my mind I was like, he’s going to get tight eventually. That kind of helped me to hold on to hope in the second set.

Cressy caught fire from there, winning six consecutive games to tie. Bublik cut wide a forehand approach to give Cressy a break at 3-1. The ninth first-time winner on tour in 2022 seemed to find a different energy in the rest of the competition. Another wide forehand and backhand volley from Bublik into the net gave Cressy the last two runs in the second.

At 3-1, I felt something shift, Cressy said. I felt more relaxed and that the stress was on his side.

Cressy defeated four-time champion John Isner in three sets to escape the semifinals and faced another heavy server in Bublik, looking to capture his second career title and bury the demons of a second-place finish here in 2019. Cressy won 62% of the points played on Bublik’s second serve and 51% on his own, the defining stats in a match that otherwise ended fairly evenly.

There is such a huge difference between his first and second serve, Cressy said. I just had to stay consistent and hope he would make a double mistake or miss.

The afternoon started with William Blumberg, summer resident of Little Compton, taking home part of his second doubles title in a row. Blumberg teamed up with former Newport singles champion Steve Johnson to slip past top seeds Raven Klassen and Marcelo Melo, 6-4, 7-5.

Blumberg is a Connecticut native who grew up spending a few weeks a year just a short drive from this picturesque site. He had several family members in the boxes to see how a late service break in each set delivered the crown. Blumberg teamed up with Jack Sock last year to win in straight sets, while Johnson triumphed in a three-set battle over Ramkumar Ramanathan to capture his 2018 title.

Playing in front of family and friends means everything to me, Blumberg said. It doesn’t matter, win or lose. To have them and their support, that’s really what’s important to me in life.

