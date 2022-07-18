Tennis Premier League Season 4 starts on December 7

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) returns this year for its fourth season, starting on December 7 and ending on December 11.

The tournament will take place in Pune at the Balewadi Stadium. Eight franchises compete for the prized trophy: Bengaluru Spartans, Chennai Stallions, Delhi Binnys Brigade, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army and Pune Jaguars. One franchise will be announced soon.

The draw of the Tennis Premier Leagues players for the 2022 season will take place in August. Through Tennis Premier League, a few emerging Indian stars will also have the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world. The organizers also plan to host a talent scouting event in four cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat in October. Each team will receive one wildcard entry from these talent scouting events.

Here’s a quick look at the format: All 8 franchises will play a total of 4 matches to qualify for the semifinals. Each match between two franchises will have a total of 4 games (Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles). Each game is worth 20 points, so there is a total of 80 points at stake in each match. Each team plays a total of 320 points (80 points x 4 matches) in the competition phase. The top 4 teams in the points list will qualify for the semi-finals. One player can only play two games per match.

Matthew Ebden, the new 2022 Wimbledon men’s doubles champion, will become the top tennis player of the Premier League and has been appointed as international spokesperson for Season 4.

Speaking about the upcoming event, fresh off his Grand Slam win, the popular Australian ace said, 2022 has been the standout year of my career and right now I’m excited to join the TPL family to help this riveting form expanding and growing internationally known.

Indian legend Leander Paes, the owner of Mumbai Leon Army and who was Matt Ebden’s doubles partner on the 2020 tour, was one of the first to comment on Tennis Premier League 4 and beamed with excitement as he spoke about the upcoming event.

I am pumped to hear this news. I’m excited about the talent coming to the league this season, making this probably the most competitive edition. I am delighted that Tennis Premier League is hosting a scouting event to give back to the community and find hidden gems at the grassroots level, he said.

I have always had a special bond with India and good relationships with Indian tennis players on tour. I have a huge appreciation for the passion Indians have for tennis. I have fond memories of Pune, said Ebden, who teamed up with multi-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes on the Tour in 2020 and had also won a title with Divij Sharan.

As part of the basic program, the competition will also host talent scouting events in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad in October. There will be eight teams and they will play on a league and knockout basis in a unique scoring format. Each band will have men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Maharashtra Tennis Association secretary Sunder Iyer also expressed his delight and excitement at the competition being packaged in a highly entertaining format for the fans.