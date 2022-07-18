England all-rounder Ben Stokes announces farewell to ODI cricket | Cricket





English all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from One-day Internationals on Monday. In a comprehensive statement, he said Tuesday’s England game against South Africa will be his last match in the 50-over format. I play my last game for England in ODI cricket in Durham on Tuesday. I have decided to stop with this format. This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make. I loved every minute of playing for England with my friends. We’ve had an incredible journey along the way, Stokes wrote on Twitter. The current England Test captain has scored 2,919 runs in 104 ODIs along with taking 74 wickets. The highlight of his ODI career was Player-of-the-Match’s appearance in the 2019 World Cup Final against New Zealand at Lord’s. He scored an unbeaten 84 and helped the home side win their first 50-over World Cup title. Stokes, who led England in the recent Test series-level win over India, doesn’t see himself giving 100 percent to the ODI format. He said playing three international formats with T20s, 50-over ODIs and Tests was now “unsustainable”. As hard as a decision was to come, it’s not that hard to deal with the fact that I can’t give my teammates 100 percent of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it,” he said. Three formats are just untenable for me right now. Not only do I feel like my body is failing me because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel like I’m taking the place of another player who can do everything Jos and the rest of the team to give. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I’ve had for the past 11 years. Stokes said he will now give “everything” to the red ball format, adding that the decision to move away from ODI cricket will also help him focus on T20 cricket. He also wished the current skipper Jos Buttler and the English team management every success. “I will give everything I have to test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also fully commit to the T20 format. “I would like to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and support staff every success for the future. We have made great strides in whiteball cricket over the past seven years and the future looks bright,” wrote the 31-year-old years old. “I’ve enjoyed all the 104 games I’ve played so far, I’ve got another one and it feels great to play my last game at my home base in Durham. As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be. You are the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set up the series nicely against South Africa, he concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the sports world. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsport, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/england-all-rounder-ben-stokes-announces-retirement-from-odi-cricket-101658144131327.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos