Top LB goal is trending towards Notre Dame





Michigan football fans are tired of hearing it, but another top goal in the 2023 class is leaning towards the Irish in Jaiden Ausberry. It has been talked about before on this website and it probably will be again, but Notre Dame has really done a fantastic job on the 2023 class recruitment path. Michigan Football and Notre Dame generally recruit many of the same kids, and over the years the Wolverines have held their own with the Irish. Cade McNamara was once a Notre Dame commitee, by the way. But this year things have definitely turned in favor of the Irish. Notre Dame also had a higher class in 2022, but the Wolverines still landed a very solid class. The 2023 catch of Michigan football may still be good too, but it will take work and it looks like another top goal will end up at Notre Dame. Another goal for 2023 leans towards Notre Dame Jaiden Ausberry is a 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker who is ranked 69th in the class of 2023 according to the 247 sports composite ranking. He’s from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and while Ron Bellamy (also from Louisiana) has been working hard on this recruiting and gave Michigan Football an official visit from the top 100 recruit in June, Ausberry is now hard at work on expert predictions to the Irish . Ausberry last visited Michigan and still has one official visit that he said he would use in the fall. The plan seemed to be a later commitment. However, you can see why Notre Dame would insist on an earlier promise (the leading team always does) and with all the crystal balls pouring in (six in total now), it feels like a commitment could come sooner. It’s not a crushing blow, nor should it be, because it always seemed like Ausberry went to Notre Dame or an SEC school, but it’s another talented target off the board. If a commitment doesn’t happen until later, there may still be hope. But if not, Michigan could expand the board at linebacker and that could include another international prospect of Brandon Collier’s PPI program. It’s also hard to have hope when it comes to a five-star corner Javien Toviano. The Wolverines have done a good job of keeping themselves in the mix, but unless he comes back for the recruiting barbecue or a fall visit or both, I wouldn’t hope for it. It will probably be Texas or A&M.

