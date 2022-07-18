Indian paddler Diya Chitale returns and sets his sights on the first Commonwealth Games





Diya Chitale, a teenager from west Mumbai, has dominated the domestic table tennis circuit for nearly a decade. But more than her exploits on the table, it was her controversial exclusion before being included in the Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham that propelled her into the national spotlight. Now that the controversy surrounding the team selection has subsided, 19-year-old Diya is ready for her first multidisciplinary global sojourn. The whole team sticks together quite well. Only Manika di (Batra) previously played in the Commonwealth Games. Reeth di (Rishya), me and Sreeja (Akula) play for the first time. It will be a new experience for all of us, Diya said on the sidelines of a congratulation organized by Khar Gymkhana, her alma mater. Diya was congratulated by legendary paddler Kamlesh Mehta in the presence of former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha and Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani. After being dropped from the preliminary selection, a summons was required to the Bombay High Court to be filed with the Committee of Administrators appointed by the Delhi High Court appointed to lead the Table Tennis Federation of India, and decided to Diya to be entered in the women’s competition. plow. Diya, who had been the first target of the 2022 Commonwealth Games since I started playing professionally, admitted that it was not easy to focus on her training in Germany when the preliminary roster was announced. When the team was first announced, I was really disappointed. There was a little doubt that whatever I was doing was worth it. But then my whole support structure – my parents, my coaches headed by Sachin sir – told me to keep pushing myself and focus on the game. If not this time, then definitely next time. I’m glad it’s paying off this time, he said. Diya admits that her parents – Parag and Reshma – along with her coach Sachin Shetty played an important role in not deviating from the training program in Germany. Putting the controversy aside, Diya has already put her goals on and off the table in Birmingham. I hope to go there and watch not only the top table tennis players, but also other disciplines. PV Sindhu has been my idol and I hope to meet her, get a chance to talk to her and see how the top players handle themselves. It’s definitely going to be a really big learning experience for me, and it’s going to help in the future, she said. As the fourth member of the team, she will participate with Manika in the team championship and in the women’s doubles. While Manika did not attend the preparatory camp in Porto last weeks, Diya is looking forward to teaming up with the defending singles champion. Never practiced with Manika before. But in recent years she has been playing amazingly well. I’m definitely looking forward to mating with her and learning from her, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/commonwealth-games/interviews/commonwealth-games-diya-chitale-indian-table-tennis-cwg-2022/article65654800.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos