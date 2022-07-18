Ben Stokes: England’s 2019 World Cup hero quits ODI cricket

England’s 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international one-day cricket.

His last 50-over game in the England colors will be against South Africa on Tuesday at familiar ground in Chester-Le-Street and the decision will allow Stokes to focus on his role as England Test captain.

The 31-year-old all-rounder has represented his country 104 times in ODI cricket, culminating in the astonishing unbeaten 84 that helped England beat New Zealand at Lord’s in the 2019 World Cup final.

Ben Stokes, whose exploits helped England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019, has announced he will retire from one-day cricket.

Stokes will play his last ODI for England against South Africa in Durham on Tuesday

A statement released by Stokes said: ‘I will be playing my last game for England in ODI cricket at Durham on Tuesday. I have decided to stop with this format.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision. I loved every minute of playing for England with my friends. We have had an incredible journey along the way.

“As hard as the decision was, it’s not that hard to accept that I can no longer give my teammates 100% of myself in this format. The England shirt deserves nothing less from everyone who wears it.

‘Three formats are just untenable for me right now. Not only do I feel like my body is failing me because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel like I’m taking the place of another player who can do everything Jos and the rest of the team to give.

“It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I’ve had for the past 11 years.

Stokes hit an unbelievable 84 fail to save England in the 2019 World Cup Final against New Zealand – before hitting the Super Over that decided the match

His one day record Debut: 2011 Matches: 104 runs: 2.919 High score: 102* vs Australia in Birmingham, 2017 Batting Average: 39.44 centuries: 3 Wickets: 74 Bowling average: 41.79 Best return: 5 for 61 vs Australia in Southampton, 2013

“I will give everything I have to test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also fully commit to the T20 format.

“I want to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success for the future. We have made great strides in white ball cricket over the past seven years and the future looks bright.

“I’ve enjoyed all the 104 games I’ve played so far, I’ve got another one and it feels great to play my last game at my home base in Durham.

“As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be. You are the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set up the series nicely against South Africa.’

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, said: ‘Ben Stokes has had an incredible international career in ODI cricket, culminating in his match-winning performance at the final of the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“I know this must have been a difficult decision, but I fully understand why he has come to this conclusion.

“I’m sure if we look back on Ben’s career and see this as one of the reasons he will play over 120 tests for many years to come and help England in T20 matches and World Cups.

“It’s a typically selfless decision that will benefit England in the long run.”

Stokes struggled with bat and ball in England’s recent ODI series defeat to India

Stokes has more time to focus on the Test captaincy, which has started successfully

Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in Dublin in August 2011, scoring just three runs, and has been a fixture on the team from 2013 on.

While the start of his tenure as England’s Test captain was a success, with a 3-0 series win over New Zealand and a win over India, he struggled to form in the recent ODI series with India, who defeated England by 2 -1 lost. .

Stokes made scores of 0, 21 and 27 in the three matches with the bat and failed to take a wicket with the ball.

With his 104 ODIs for England, Stokes scored 2,919 runs at an average of 39.44, including three centuries. He took 74 wickets at an average of 41.79.

Stokes withdrew from the second edition of The Hundred last week, where he is said to have played for Northern Superchargers, to manage his workload.

He also withdrew from the upcoming Twenty20 series with South Africa to keep himself fresh for the Test series against the same opposition in August and September.