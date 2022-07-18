Tennis star apologizes after tagging Instagram post about LeBron James with a GORILLA emoji

An ‘mortified’ Matteo Berrettini has been forced to quickly remove a tribute to his idol LeBron James after the Italian professional tennis player added an image with highly racist connotations.

James had posted an image Sunday of him returning to the popular pro-am Drew League, wearing the shirt for the first time since the 2011 NBA lockout.

He joined the MMV Cheaters squad that also includes Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, wasting no time with 42 points on debut.

LeBron James handles the ball at the Drew League Pro-Am on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles

‘Thank you Drew League!! Loved the energy from start to finish! Everything for the city of angels,” he tweeted after the game.

James also posted an image of him wearing the Drew League jersey with a series of emojis coming out of the nose, followed by an emoji with a crown.

A self-proclaimed big fan of the Lakers icon, Berrettini shared that image on his Instagram stories and added his own emojis – only something got lost in the translation.

He replaced the sniffing emojis with an image of a gorilla followed by a crown in a tacky post that was quickly removed when dozens of sports fans alerted the tennis player to the racist connotations of using the gorilla.

Berrettini then posted an apology saying he never intended to offend or offend anyone.

“I’m very sorry if my previous story post offended anyone,” he wrote.

“I was told it can be easily misinterpreted, so I removed it.

“LeBron is my biggest idol. Incredible role model and inspiration.’

Many tennis fans agreed that Berrettini had done the right thing by removing the post and apologizing.

‘To compare a strong and mighty man with a strong and mighty animal is not wrong in itself, it can be a compliment, just like a tiger or bull. BUT comparing an African man to a monkey has too many connotations,” wrote one fan on a popular tennis forum.

Others acknowledged that he had made an honest mistake.

Berrettini kisses the trophy as he celebrates after his win in his last men’s tennis match in singles against Serbian Filip Krajinovic at the Cinch ATP Championships

“Of course he wouldn’t have meant it racist,” one fan wrote.

“Berry is certainly not racist. Looks like the guy just made an honest mistake. It was probably a reference to King Kong and he didn’t even think of comparing a race of humans to apes. He’s probably offended by it, hence the apology,” another posted.

Others said he had nothing to apologize for.

‘Don’t see the problem. It’s 2022, if we can’t use crazy animal emojis to refer to people, then maybe we can get rid of them altogether?’ a fan posted.

LeBron James has yet to comment on the now-deleted Instagram story.