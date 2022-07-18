Players will cooperate in NHL’s abuse investigation, lawyers say

Content warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

(Clarification: Lou Strezos, an attorney for the former Canadian Hockey League players charged with sexual assault, clarified that it was Heinen Hutchison investigators who were notified in 2018 of players being represented by counsel. Letter dated July 13, 2022 to Hockey Canada, Strezos and co-advisor Kaleigh Davidson wrote that Hockey Canada was aware of the identities of the players in 2018. Strezos says that is not true, he says he does not know if Hockey Canada officials ever knew who the players involved were.)

Lawyers representing a group of former Canadian Hockey League players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 say the players will cooperate with the National Hockey Leagues’ investigation into the incident and the league will not allow the players punish because sexual contact between the players and the woman was consent.

Our clients will participate fully in the NHL investigation, attorney Kaleigh Davidson said in an interview with TSN on Sunday. Job interviews are currently being organised.

While the players have pledged to speak with the NHL about the allegations, Davidson and other attorneys representing the former CHL players declined to say whether the players will also cooperate with a separate Hockey Canada investigation, although the players could face a lifetime ban. of the organization to refuse this.

Hockey Canada announced on Thursday that it would reopen the investigation into the alleged assault and the woman involved in the case has said she is cooperating.

Davidson said the NHL should not discipline the players involved.

That would be a very dangerous precedent to set, she said. If players can be penalized for engaging in consensual sexual activity, the question becomes where do we draw the line? Employers should not make judgments about what consensual sexual activity is acceptable based on perceptions of what fits within highly personal and subjective social norms, especially when those norms change over time.

The NHL has advised attorneys involved in the case that the league wants the investigation to be completed before the team’s training camps begin this fall, a source said.

Davidson and Louis Strezos are among a group of 13 criminal defense attorneys representing seven hockey players involved in a sexual assault case that has shaken the hockey world in recent months.

In a lawsuit filed in April and settled weeks later, a woman named EM in court documents alleged that eight Canadian Hockey League players, including at least some who were members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team, held her for hours on end. were attacked in a hotel room in London, Ont., after a Hockey Canada event in June 2018.

The woman alleged that the players then pressured her to shower, and also ordered her to give a recorded statement that she was sober and had consensual sex with the players. She also claimed that the players pressured her not to file a complaint with the police or cooperate with any criminal investigation.

The woman’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

While the lawsuit has been settled and no criminal charges have been filed, the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage is investigating Hockey Canada’s response to the alleged attacks and subsequent lawsuit filed against Hockey Canada, the CHL and eight players identified as John Does 1-8.

After Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and then chief executive Tom Renney testified before the committee on June 20, Renney retired on July 1, and Smith is now the CEO of the organization. 27.

Strezos and Davidson wrote a 10-page letter to Hockey Canada on June 13, demanding that the organization notify the committee when it meets again that Smith and Renney provided a false and misleading story during their testimony on June 20. about how the organization resolved the previously filed lawsuit. years by the alleged abuse victim.

Strezos and Davidson demanded in their letter that Hockey Canada inform committee members that their clients have never refused to cooperate with investigations by the London police or Heinen Hutchison, a Toronto law firm hired by Hockey Canada to investigate the allegations. The lawyers say any sexual contact between the players and the woman was consensual and that Hockey Canada must request an assurance from the commission that the players’ identities will not be revealed in any documentary evidence.

Hockey Canada said in a statement that it stands by its decision to reopen the investigation into the alleged assault.

Hockey Canada’s decisions during this process have been made independently of the players and will continue to be made independently of the players to protect the integrity of the investigations and ultimately achieve the appropriate results, the organization wrote in a statement to TSN. We hope all players will participate in the reopened investigation. If not, they will be suspended for life from all Hockey Canada activities and programs. We will continue to work and work with the Government of Canada and the Heritage Committee to answer questions about what happened in 2018, the decisions we’ve made since then, and our plans to be a leader in improving hockey for everybody.

In their letter to Hockey Canada, Strezos and Davidson wrote that the testimony of Smith and Renneys gave the public a false and misleading story about the settlement of the EM claim. COO Scott Smith and CEO Tom Renney suggested that HC had notified the players of the claim through their representatives and/or teams. That is simply not true and HC has neither publicly nor on HC’s website made any claims to the contrary.

Strezos and Davidson wrote: HC did not at any time notify players of the EM claim and solicit their input into the veracity of the allegations. Instead, it chose to unilaterally settle the claim and, presumably, obtain release(s) and a nondisclosure agreement. The players never had a chance to challenge the very serious allegations. HC’s public statements on this, including those before the commission, have created the impression that the allegations must be accepted as the truth, when in fact they are quite the opposite. [Hockey Canada] was well aware of the players being assisted by counsel during both the Henein Hutchison LLP and the criminal investigation. At no point did [Hockey Canada] provide a copy of the EM claim to counsel or even inquire whether counsel can accept its service. Indeed, we had to take it off the court in London after we heard it had been settled.

Strezos and Davidson wrote to Hockey Canada that their customers are now in an impossible position.

EM chose to anonymize its arguably untrue allegations and keep the players’ identities anonymous, they wrote. [Hockey Canada] subsequently unilaterally settled the claim, both on its own behalf and on behalf of eight unnamed players named John Does. As a result, our customers have been deprived of the ability to meaningfully challenge EM’s false accusations without revealing their identities. Furthermore, there is a real risk that the identities of our clients will be revealed during the ongoing committee hearings, possibly by: [Hockey Canada] itself, in the preparation of its interim report, or otherwise. In today’s environment, where the false allegations in the EM claim are believed to be true, this would cause unpredictable and irreparable damage to our clients’ reputations and careers.

Attorney Michelle Psutka, who is also part of the legal team representing the seven hockey players, said in an interview that two videos were shot on the morning of June 19, 2018. The first video is six seconds long and was shot at 3:30 am. am and the second video is 12 seconds and was filmed at 4:30 a.m., she said.

She declined to comment on the content of the videos.

It’s our perspective that the video should be viewed, because a mere verbal description without watching the video doesn’t provide an adequate description, Psutka said.

Davidson said London police received copies of the videos in July 2018, and Heinen Hutchison investigators were allowed to watch the videos during the same period, but were not given digital copies of them.

Strezos and Davidson wrote in their letter to Hockey Canada that a detective from the London Police Department for Sexual Assault and Child Abuse conducted an eight-month investigation and that each of their clients, when asked, cooperated with the investigation.

When the police investigation began, Heinen Hutchison’s attorneys agreed with the players’ attorneys in an August 20, 2018 email to suspend the investigation into Hockey Canada.

After the criminal investigation was reportedly closed on Feb. 6, 2019, with no charges being filed, players’ attorneys heard nothing from Heinen Hutchison, Davidson said.