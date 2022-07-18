Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Maxwell Award Watch List – UK Athletics





University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. were each named after the 86e Maxwell Award Watch List, presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, was announced today by the Maxwell Football Club. Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior from Madison, Connecticut, is entering his second year as a quarterback starter. He had an impressive debut season for the Wildcats after the transfer from Penn State in 2021. In 13 games, he threw for 2,827 yards and 24 scores, while rushing for 376 yards and nine touchdowns. His 24 TD passes were the most since Andre Woodson had 40 in 2007. He made a total of 3,202 yards of total offense, the seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season. Rodriguez, a 5-11, 224-pound product from McDonough, Georgia, is the Southeastern Conferences’ leading returning rusher. In 2021, he averaged 106.1 yards per game, a ranking of 12e nationally and second in the SEC. His 1,379 rushing yards ranks fifth on the UK’s single-season list and he became the 10th player in school history to rush to 1,000 yards in a season and the 14th overall time a Wildcat has accomplished that feat. He had nine 100-yard rushing games last season, a school record. He also had 13 receptions for 61 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, Rodriguez has 2,740 career rushing yards (sixth on the UK career list), 26 career TDs (tied for second on the UK career list), and 15 100-yard games (third in school history.) The duo helped the UK to 10 wins for the fourth time in school history, along with 1950 (11-1), 1977 (10-1) and 2018 (10-3). It was also the first time the UK has had at least eight total wins (including bowls) three times in four years since 1949-52. Presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937, the Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert Tiny Maxwell, a former Swarthmore College luminary and renowned sportswriter and football official. The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as partners of the selection committee. PFF provides detailed statistics and performance-based assessments to the selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts serve on the selection committee. Phil Steeles College Football Preview is widely recognized as the most complete preseason magazine. XOS gives the Maxwell Club selection committee access to game footage from all FBS colleges. The Maxwell Award semi-finalists will be announced on November 1, 2022, while the three Maxwell Award finalists will be announced on November 22, 2022. The winners of the 86e Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show to be held on December 8, 2022. The formal Maxwell Award ceremonies will be made during the Maxwell Football Club Awards, live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2022/07/18/will-levis-chris-rodriguez-jr-on-maxwell-award-watch-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos