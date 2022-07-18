Connect with us

TCU coach Sonny Dykes discusses UH football and the Big 12

SAN ANTONIO TCU football coach Sonny Dykes recalls the stories of when the University of Houston entered the Southwest Conference in the late 1970s.

When Houston was added to the Southwest Conference in 1976, I don’t think anyone expected much from Houston, and they won the Southwest Conference championship in their first year in the league, said Dykes, the son of the late former Texas Tech leader. Coach Spike Dykes. That was when football was even harder to break into, and the haves and have-nots were even greater in some respects back then.

After four years at SMU, Dykes is preparing for his first season in Fort Worth. In a year, he will be reunited with former American Athletic Conference rivals UH, Cincinnati and the University of Central Florida. All three AAC schools, along with BYU, will move to the Big 12 by 2023.

Dykes said the addition of the three AAC schools will give an immediate boost to the Big 12, which will eventually lose Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference.

Sometimes I think we’re all just as guilty when everyone has perceptions of brands, Dykes said Sunday during a performance at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention.

Dove soap has to be better than the stuff Walmart has because it’s Dove. They have pigeons on the box, and they have commercials. I think it’s the same in football. Because school A is a bigger school and school A has more alumni and a bigger stadium and had good soccer teams in the 50’s, school A should be better than school B and always should be. I guess that’s just not the way it works.

UH won 12 games last season under coach Dana Holgorsen and are expected to compete for a spot in a New Years Six bowl this season. Cincinnati became the first team outside of the Power Five to crack the four-team College Football Playoff and is getting off to a hot recruiting start this summer. BYU is coming off a 10 win season and bringing a national brand. UCF has won ten or more games three times in the past five years and has made two New Years Six trips.

If you look at those teams that are going to the Big 12, there are some of those teams that are actually in the Big 12. I can promise you you didn’t want to play against those four teams, Dykes said.

Dykes pointed to Cincinnatis’ 24-13 victory at Notre Dame. In recent seasons, UH has had major wins at notable Power Five schools, including Florida State, Oklahoma, Louisville, and Auburn.

I think and it’s not an indictment of teams leaving the league, but if you go back and look at last year’s teams (UH, Cincinnati and BYU) and then you throw in Central Florida, you can make the argument that those teams are so are good when the teams are leaving, Dykes said on Big 12 Media Days. And sure enough, with one of those teams (Cincinnati) they were better (than Texas and Oklahoma last year). And so, you know, that’s the fact, and so it is. The way you measure success in football is by who wins and who loses.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda took his first full-time coaching job with UH in 2003, just two seasons after the program went 0-11 under Dana Dimel.

Recruiting was a challenge, said Aranda, who was the Cougars linebackers coach on the Art Briles staff.

Nearly two decades later, Aranda has seen the makeover of the UH football program.

I see the stadium now, see the recruiting reach they have now, Aranda said. You can see how competitive they are now.

With the Power Five membership, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said, comes the spoils.

It lets (Houston) join the hunt for the national championship. Very different from before, Fisher said. And from a financial point of view, the (TV) network and whatever deals they have, it helps the school, what helps football, what’s good.

And much like the old days when the SWC was disbanded, Dykes said college football in the state of Texas has survived and, in some ways, has blossomed.

I remember when the Southwest Conference broke out, everyone thought it was the downfall of college football in this region, and it clearly didn’t happen, Dykes said. Handle changes well, and it will be a little uncomfortable at times. It’s not ideal in some ways, but at the end of the day new rivalries will arise, and it will be an opportunity for something new to happen.

