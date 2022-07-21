Sports
Liam Pitchford feels much more out of place after mental health issues
When Liam Pitchford sank the world number one Xu Xin in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open in March 2020, he could hardly have imagined the disaster that would turn his career and the entire sporting world upside down.
Within two weeks of a victory that threatened Chinese hegemony over Olympic table tennis medals, the Tokyo Games had been postponed and parts of the planet were plunged into pandemic lockdowns that effectively rendered international competition obsolete.
On a personal level for Pitchford, it fueled the mental health issues he had first addressed two years earlier in a brave first-person piece for Esquire magazine, in which he spoke of his struggle for motivation and sense of purpose. even as he rose exponentially through the ranks.
Pitchford would go on to describe the postponed Tokyo Games post-lockdown as the worst of my career, his previous expectations being brutally rejected by a first-round defeat in the men’s singles competition and failing to qualify for the team event.
Ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where the rankings suggest Pitchford has a shot at four golds, the 29-year-old from Chesterfield spoke candidly about his determination to become better equipped to overcome future adversities.
When the lockdown hit, I felt like I had no motivation and nothing to aspire to, Pitchford told the PA news agency. I probably neglected my mental health for a while, but I felt it moving forward and forward and I realized I needed help.
I spoke to my coaches and I went to see a sports psychologist again. I think I’m steadily coming back to where I want to be. At the time I wasn’t in top shape, but I think I’m in a better place now and I can use that experience as a positive future.
Pitchford first identified mental health issues in 2016, a career breakthrough year, reaching the last 32 men’s singles at the Rio Olympics, and also winning a historic bronze medal alongside Paul Drinkhall and Sam Walker at the World Team Championships. in Malaysia.
And he’s eager to dispel the notion that elite athletes’ mental health problems are necessarily related to the fulfillment or lack of their athletic aspirations.
I was playing one of my best table tennis tables and felt absolutely terrible off the table, Pitchford added. You don’t see it in top level sports because we have a brave face, but we can really struggle in the background.
I’m really glad the perception has changed. I’m not the biggest name to talk about it, but it was a big thing for me to do at the time. Now that I’ve brought everything out into the open, I feel like I can go to the table without any fear in me.
I think it also shaped me as a person. It was hard to ask for help, but now that I’ve come through that I feel like I can handle anything, whether it’s losing difficult games or having a bad day on or off the pitch.
I don’t feel like I’m not getting through it, or that better days aren’t coming.
Pitchford made his Commonwealth Games debut as a 17-year-old in Delhi in 2010 and has amassed eight medals in the event, although he had to wait until the 2018 team competition to claim his only gold to date.
Currently 19th in the world singles rankings, only Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna ranks higher in the Commonwealth. Pitchford can also expect a top spot in men’s doubles alongside Drinkhall, whose own Playing experience dates back to his debut as a 16-year-old in Melbourne in 2006.
But Pitchford is laughing at the prospect of multiple visits to the Birmingham podium, knowing that if things don’t go according to plan he will be in a much better place to deal with the fallout and rebuild towards the Olympics. Games of Paris in 2024.
The run-up to an Olympics is always stressful, but I’m in a much better place and I know what to do, said Pitchford.
I know that when I get on the track in Birmingham I will be ready, and even if it doesn’t go as well as I want, I know I’m in a place where I can fight my way through it and be content that I have given everything.
