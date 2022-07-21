K-State Track and Field Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, Individual Honors





MANHATTAN, Kan. Kansas State’s men’s and women’s track and field teams earned recognition from the All-Academic Team of the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the seventh straight year when the organization released its annual academic awards. Kansas State’s men’s and women’s track and field teams earned recognition from the All-Academic Team of the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the seventh straight year when the organization released its annual academic awards. The Wildcat men’s and women’s teams were among the 300 Division I teams (150 women’s teams and 150 men’s teams) honored for academic excellence, requiring a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 during the 2021-22 season. The women’s team achieved a 3,568 GPA, while the men’s team achieved a 3,301 GPA. The K-State program was one of only five Big 12 schools to earn the accolade for both their men’s and women’s teams, including Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas. In addition to the team awards, 20 Wildcat student athletes (eight males and 12 females) were commended for individual USTFCCCA All-Academic awards. The prize winners of the men were senior Travis Hodge freshman Kevin Kerrsophomore Tim Lambertfreshman Quay McCalli freshman Joe Placek sophomore Cooper Schroeder senior Tejaswin Shankar and freshmen Emil Uhlin . Among the honorary titles of the women was sophomore Bacianskaite year junior Chantoba Bright junior Alex Ferguson freshman Emily Fuhr freshman Jasmine Greer senior Tommi Hinnaus junior Kassidy Johnson freshman Madelyn McCabe senior Wurrie Njadoe sophomore Emma Robbins freshman Velecia Williams and sophomore Shalysa Wray . To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, the student athlete must achieve a GPA of 3.25 and meet at least the athletic standard, which includes finishing the regular indoor season ranked in the national top-96 in an individual event, ranking in the national top-48 in an indoor relay event, or competing in a round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Of the 20 Wildcats recognized for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, Ferguson, Hodge, Johnson and Shankar earned the honors for the third time in their careers, while Bacianskaite, Bright, Greer, Lambert, McCall, Schroeder and Wray were selected for the second time. The Wildcats had another strong academic season in 2021-22, with both Johnson and Shankar taking CoSIDA Academic All-American Second Team honors, while Johnson was named the Big 12 Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women. In addition, in early May, 51 student athletes, including 37 first-team rosters, were named to the Academic All-Big 12 team. The men’s team tied Kansas the most with 23 academic rosters, while the women’s 28 took second behind Oklahoma’s 29 places of honor. How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on the K-State Track and Field and Cross Country teams, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels Twitter and Facebook.

