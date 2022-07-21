New Zealand Cricket, Dream Sports Sign Deal For NFTs, Fan Products

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and sports technology company Dream Sports have signed a five-year agreement to create digital fan engagement products such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming and merchandising through the company’s portfolio.

This will be the team’s debut in cricket NFTs and will be developed by Rario, a cricket NFT platform. Dream Sports brand Dream11 has been the official fantasy sports partner of New Zealand since 2019.

Dream Sports had led a $120 million Series A investment round in Rario last month through its corporate venture capital and merger and acquisition arm Dream Capital.

NZC fans can access cricket history through these digital collectibles on player cards, video moments and cricket artifacts, featuring only fiat currency products in India.

A next-generation mobile game will be built by the game development division of Dream Sports – Dream Game Studios, and a complete range of sports merchandise, which will be hosted on the premier sports content and commerce platform – FanCode in India.

Team principal David White said the partnership is an exciting step in the metaverse for their organisation, opening up a new world of opportunity for New Zealand cricket fans. One of NZC’s main goals is to expand the global reach of our teams; to build closer relationships around the world and develop new ways for fans to engage and connect with the deep history of our sport,” he said.

Chris Smith, the NZC’s general manager for advertising, said the agreement would be a breakthrough for fans of NZCs, taking fan engagement to an unprecedented level. It’s fantastic to build on NZC’s existing partnerships with their platforms Dream11 and FanCode in this way.”

We are excited about the next big leap in our partnership with Cricket in New Zealand and look forward to exploring the full potential for fan engagement through the Dream Sports portfolio,” said Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer, Dream Sports.

Over the years, the company has partnered with other associations such as leagues and players from various sports to bridge the gap in fan engagement. Some of the current partners include the Tata IPL, ICC, BCCI, Cricket Australia, The Hundred, La Liga Santander and Vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global non-replaceable token market is expected to reach $211.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from 2022 to 2030.

