Texas A&M Aggies Footballer Ainias Smith Arrested on DWI, Weapon, Marijuana Charges





Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who was scheduled to appear on SEC media days Thursday, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of driving under the influence, illegally carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana (less than 2 ounces). Smith, 21, was arrested early Wednesday at the Brazos County Jail after his arrest by Texas A&M police. He was released on Wednesday after paying a combined $8,000 bail, according to Brazos County Jail Records. According to the police report obtained by ESPN, Smith was arrested on a DWI charge after being arrested for speeding at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Smith was given a field sobriety test and determined to be intoxicated, the police report said. According to a likely statement obtained by the Houston Chronicle, police then found a “rolled joint of marijuana” and a pistol with a “full magazine and a round chamber” during a search of the car. Smith and a passenger in the car both denied possession of the weapon or marijuana, according to the police report. The passenger in the car with Smith was not arrested and was released. Texas A&M has issued a statement that Smith has been suspended under athletics department policy and that Coach Jimbo Fisher is aware of Smith’s arrest and is investigating the situation. Smith will no longer represent Texas A&M at SEC media days. A 2021 team captain, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound player from Missouri City, Texas, led the Aggies in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (six) last season while finishing second in receiving yards ( 509). Smith has started 21 games in the past three seasons, scoring a total of 19 touchdowns. Defensive back Demani Richardson, offensive lineman Layden Robinson and Smith were set to face Fisher on Thursday during SEC media days in Atlanta. Smith is the second prominent Texas A&M receiver arrested during the off-season. In March, Demond Demas was arrested on charges of assault/violence in the family and was removed from the team before entering the transfer portal.

