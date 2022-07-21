



US Open Fan Week is coming back The free week-long celebration begins August 23 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the lead up to the US Open main draw, which will take place from August 29 to September 11.

US Open (photo: Allison Joseph/USTA) WHITE PLAINS, July 21, 2022 (US press release) The USTA has announced that US Open Fan Week will return in 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The week-long free tennis and entertainment party will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the US Open, from Tuesday, August 23 through Sunday, August 28. During US Open Fan Week, visitors can experience the sights and sounds of the US Open for free. This includes the opportunity to watch world-class tennis as players compete in the US Open Qualifying Tournament to secure a spot in the US Open Main Draw. Last year, Emma Raducanu began her journey to become the US Open Womens Singles Champion during the qualifying tournament. Plus, tennis enthusiasts can watch the world’s best players practice from a stone’s throw ahead of the final Grand Slam event of the year, a unique experience for fans of the US Open. Included in the US Open Fan Week are: US Open Qualifying Tournament: With 128 men and 128 women competing for the last 16 places in both main draws, the tournament will take place from Tuesday, August 23 through Friday, August 26 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

US Open Legends match: Fans will have the chance to watch former US Open champions Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, James Blake and Lindsay Davenport in an exhibition game in the stands on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Recommended Practices: Top competitions for men and women will take part in special training sessions in the stands throughout the week, with entertainment and music for the fans in attendance adding to the excitement. Exercises will take place throughout the week, with the schedule updated daily and available on USOpen.org.

Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience: A limited number of fans will have access to Arthur Ashe Stadium each day to watch the players' training sessions in the US Opens main stadium and take a look inside the largest tennis stage. Fans can register for this opportunity through Fan Pass. More details about Fan Pass can be found at USOpen.org. The Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience is available all week.

Net Generation Kids Zone presented by Emirates: In the Net Generation Kids' Zone, presented by Emirates, on Backyard Court 17, fans of all ages can take part in a range of fun sports activities, including six sports, including tennis. The Kids' Zone introduces fans to the US development model of the USTA: a multi-sports approach to building the future athletes and tennis greats of tomorrow. The Kids Zone is open all Fan Week.

Flavors of the Open: A new event for 2022, Flavors of the Open, will give foodies the chance to experience the broad culinary offerings of the US Open. Taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, August 25 at 7:00 PM ET, the event will also feature performances by world-class chefs and tennis stars, as well as give attendees exclusive access to an evening training session with major players. Please note: this is an event for which tickets have been reserved for the benefit of the USTA Foundation.

American Open Media Day: The biggest stars of the WTA and ATP tours will take part in the US Open Media Day on Friday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m. ET. For the first time, part of the event will be completely fan-centric, with attendees at Arthur Ashe Stadium able to hear directly from the players as they answer a variety of questions and talk about how they're preparing for the 2022 US Open. Fans must register for this event through Fan Pass.

Chase Soundcheck Concert: On the Fan Week Center Stage on Friday, August 26, attendees can enjoy live music on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In 2019, LANY and Leon Bridges performed during the Chase Sound Check. This year's musical guest will be announced later.

Arthur Ashe Children's Day: Arthur Ashe Kids Day celebrates the life and legacy of tennis and cultural icon Arthur Ashe and returns in 2022, Saturday, August 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Tennis fans of all ages will be able to experience a variety of tennis, music and other activities on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Additional special appearances will be announced at a later date.

Holiday Inn Kids Eat Free:Kids eat free at Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts as well as Arthur Ashe Kids Day and US Open Fan Week! The Holiday Inn brand offers free meal vouchers to children aged 12 and under (maximum two per family).

