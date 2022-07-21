Westhead: Hockey Canada will no longer use investment fund to settle alleged sexual assault





Hockey Canada said Wednesday it will stop using a little-known investment fund to settle alleged sexual assault claims, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized the organization for using player registration funds to maintain the fund without disclosing it to parents or players. to make. Known as the National Equity Fund, the fund has allowed Hockey Canada to settle a number of claims without supervision and without going through its insurance company. Hockey Canada recognizes that we have a lot of work to do to restore Canadian confidence, the organization said in a statement. We know we have to hold ourselves accountable. That’s why we begin with a full review of our organization’s governance, overseen by an independent third party. This includes the National Equity Fund. While we respect that process, we also recognize that some actions cannot wait. Effective immediately, the National Equity Fund will no longer be used to settle sexual assault claims. The Globe and Mail reported Tuesday that the assets of the National Equity Funds have exceeded $15 million in recent years. While the fund has earned more than $1 million in interest and investment income, Hockey Canada has not disclosed where the money is coming from or what it’s being used for, The Globe reported. I think right now it’s hard for anyone in Canada to have faith in someone at Hockey Canada, Trudeau said Tuesday. A few years ago I had my son in hockey, and when I think of the culture that apparently permeates the highest orders of that organization, I can understand why so many parents, so many Canadians who are so proud of our national winter sport, are absolutely disgusted by what is going on. Hockey Canada had said in a statement Tuesday that the National Equity Fund would be under investigation in connection with a governance review the organization promised would take place as part of a larger review to examine how it responded to an alleged sexual assault in 2018. Hockey Canada settled a $3.55 million lawsuit filed in April 2022 for an undisclosed fee over allegations of sexual assault involving eight former Canadian Hockey League players, including at least some of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team. . The organization said Wednesday that the fund will be spent exclusively on safety, wellness and equity initiatives, as well as insurance for our organization’s operations, which accounted for 98 percent of funds between 2014 and 2021. This includes player counseling and treatment, concussion grants to the CHL, criminal record checks on Hockey Canada staff, donations to Kids Help Phone, as well as a range of safety initiatives, including insurance for players and additional support for players who sustain physical injuries. Hockey Canada also commits that in the future all National Equity Fund proceeds from the registration fees will be spent on these safety, welfare and equity initiatives, as well as on insurance. Hockey Canada said that if the upcoming board review determines that a fund to support victims of sexual assault is needed, the organization will ensure that all claims are approved by an independent third party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/westhead-hockey-canada-will-no-longer-use-investment-fund-to-settle-alleged-sexual-assault-claim-1.1827598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos