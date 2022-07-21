Kentucky Men’s Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Kentucky. The Kentucky Mens Soccer team announced its 2022 schedule Wednesday morning, including dates, opponents and venues, with an eight-game, 10-game Sun Belt Conference schedule at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. The Wildcats kick off their fall campaign with a pair of scrimmages, facing Evansville (Aug. 14) on the road and Northern Kentucky (Aug. 19) at The Bell. After the friendlies, Kentucky will begin its regular season schedule with a four-game homestand starting against the University of Illinois-Chicago (August 25) and Seattle on August 29. The homestand closes against Belmont (September 2) and in-state rival Louisville (September 6). The Cats then travel to Tulsa (Sept. 11) for the first regular road race of the 2022 season. The Wildcats will host six more teams at The Bell on Friday, September 16, with Marshall marking the first home game in the Sun Belt. The Thundering Herd game this season will be joined by non-conference rival Lipscomb (September 20), Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern (October 9) and non-conference opponent Dayton (October 12) before conference opponents Coastal Carolina (October 19). October) and Old Dominion (October 28) will be held at The Bell. Kentucky’s away games include five matchups, starting with a road trip to the state of Georgia on September 24, followed by James Madison on October 1. Virginia (October 15) and finally South Carolina (November 1) to wrap up the regular season schedule. The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Tournament begins on November 6 with the quarterfinal round, followed by the semifinals and finals. The tournament location has yet to be determined. The winner will win Sun Belts’ automatic bid for the 2022 NCAA tournament. Admission to all 10 home games at The Bell, including the exhibition match for the upcoming season’s opening, is free to the public. For the latest news on the Kentucky men’s soccer team, follow @UKMensSocceron Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as on the web atUKathletics.com.

