Schools enjoy summer cricket festivals – The Pembrokeshire Herald

NEYLAND recaptured the Duggie Morris Trophy on Sunday (July 17) when they defeated Pembroke in the final in Burton.

Sean Hannon’s men had held the trophy for much of the 2010s, but after watching Lawrenny win the trophy last year, Neyland was eager to get his hands on it again.

They came up against a determined Pembroke side who had not only come to make up for the numbers and who had also beaten two Division 1 teams on their way to the final.

Special mention must go to umpires Gareth Brace and Dave Bonner who stood in the center all day in temperatures close to 30 degrees.

The Division 2 team won the toss and chose to field, meaning they had to chase in the final innings.

Neyland reached 180 all-out in their first twenty overs, with Patrick Bellerby and Ashley Sutton providing an early platform.

They had lost Gregg Miller by a score of 10 (1 four, 1 six) when he was out to Rob Smythe’s bowling, but Bellerby and Sutton shared 115 runs for the second wicket.

Bellerby had hit ten fours and two sixes in his score of 64 from 42 balls, but he was then bowled by Andrew Price.

Paul Murray also hit a four and a six in his short score of 14 before being caught and bowled by Price before Sutton fell to a score of 55.

He had broken three fours and four sixes in his score, which came from 35 balls, but he was then caught by Jack Harries’ bowling Smythe.

That left Neyland at 157-4 when Pembroke started hitting back. Brad McDermott-Jenkins was caught by Luke Butler bowling Price and Patrick Hannon was caught by Phil Hay bowling Alan Webster.

That left Neyland at 159-6, but a tie of 18 between Sean Hannon and Andrew Miller pushed Neyland into 200.

However, Webster had Sean Hannon caught by Andrew Price, Lewis Page caught by Andrew Hay before Jack John was up.

Webster then pitched Gary Lloyd with the last ball of the innings to keep Neyland’s score at 180.

Miller was undefeated at 16 when Pembroke faced an uphill task to get a lead in the game.

Their task came even more difficult with the loss of two early wickets. Jack Harries was caught by Bellerby bowling for Gary Lloyd.

Phil Hay was then trapped in his leg and shortly after Luke Butler was trapped in his leg by Gary Lloyd.

Luke Butler also fell from Gary Lloyd and when Andrew Price was caught bowling by Patrick Hannon, Pembroke was 39-4.

That quickly turned 44-5 when Alan Webster, with a score of 20, was previously trapped in his leg by Patrick Hannon.

Andrew Hay scored 15 with a four and a six, but he was bowled by Sean Hannon.

Paul White fell to Andrew Miller before Sam Davies was caught by Patrick Bellerby while bowling Sean Hannon.

Hannon then also pitched Steve Durston, who had scored 18 from 15 balls (1 four, 1 six), leaving Pembroke at 82-9.

Smythe was then caught in the leg by Patrick Hannon when Pembroke was bowled by 83.

That gave Neyland a 97 lead in the first innings, and when they came back to bat, Pembroke knew they would have a tough job keeping their lead low.

Patrick Bellerby hit a six on the third ball of Neyland’s second innings and their lead was over 100.

There were no signs of the Division 1 champions holding up as Bellerby and Gregg Miller added 43 runs for the first wicket.

Bellerby hit two fours for those six, as he scored 19 from 12 balls, but he was then bowled by Jack Harries.

Miller had hit four fours in a score of 30 off 22 balls, but he was stunned by Phil Hay of Steve Durston’s bowling.

Ashley Sutton and Paul Murray then split 45 runs for the third wicket before Murray was bowled by Andrew Price for a score of 23.

Brad McDermott-Jenkins didn’t last long as he hit a four before falling to Sam Davies.

Ashley Sutton was only 27 at the time, but he started to break free, hitting five fours and three sixes in a score of 69.

Ashley Sutton on her way to half a century

Neyland’s excellent second innings had given Pembroke an unlikely 272 to win the game, but Pembroke was determined to win the last innings of the day.

Luke Butler was the first to fall when he was caught and bowled by Sean Hannon and shortly afterwards got Alan Webster caught by Gregg Miller.

Phil Hay was previously pinned in his leg by Gary Lloyd before Sean Hannon threw Andrew Price as Pembroke slid to 40-4.

Andrew Hay was also bowled by Andrew Miller when Pembroke’s score became 52-5.

As those wickets fell, Jack Harries had three fours and a six in his score of 37, but he was then caught by Brad McDermott-Jenkins from Andrew Miller’s bowling.

Steve Durston was stunned by Sean Hannon at Miller’s bowling and Patrick knocked down Aidan Fraser as Pembroke slid to 89-8.

However, they were determined to complete the match and Paul White went undefeated at 16, while Sam Davies was undefeated at 7.

It meant that Pembroke had ended its second innings 102-8, but also that Neyland was victorious with 169 runs.

Ashley Sutton was named player of the match for his two outstanding at bats.