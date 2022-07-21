Former Bruins defender Gruden becomes new assistant coach





The Boston Bruins have appointed former Bruins defender John Gruden as their new assistant coach. Gruden replaces former Bruins assistant coach Kevin Dean, who was fired before former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was fired and new bank boss Jim Montgomery was hired on July 1. Like Dean, Gruden’s specialty and focus is and remains on the blue line. He joins the Boston Bruins after spending the last four seasons (2018-22) as an assistant coach for the New York Islanders. The Islanders, as most NHL fans know, are a first defense team and at times resemble the New Jersey Devils dynasty teams that found success using the neutral zone trap teams overseen by current Islanders general manager and former Devils GM Lou Lamoriello. stopped. Before becoming NHL coach with the Islanders, Gruden was the head coach of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Gruden led the Bulldogs to an OHL Championship and a record of 43-18-7 in 2017-18. His first job as a head coach came in 2015-16 for the Flint Firebirds (OHL). Jon Gruden got his start in coaching as an assistant coach for the 2011-15 US National Team Development Program. He helped lead the US to gold medals at both the 2012 and 2014 World Under-18 Championships. Prior to his coaching career, Gruden was a professional defenseman for more than ten seasons, from 1993 to 2004. The Boston Bruins selected Gruden in the eighth round (168e overall) of the 1990 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot, 200-pound blueliner skated in 59 NHL career games with the Bruins from 1993-96. As of now, the Boston Bruins coaching staff is full, but as reported here last weekend, Joe Sacco was scheduled to play the open head coaching session for the San Jose Sharks this week. Also scheduled to interview for the San Jose job was former Boston University and New York Rangers head coach David Quinn, who was a finalist for Boston Bruins head coach before Montgomery was hired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2022/07/20/boston-bruins-former-bruins-defenseman-gruden-becomes-new-assistant-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos