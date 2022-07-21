Commonwealth Games 2022, Table Tennis: India Squad, Schedule, Broadcast & Live Streaming Information





Table tennis in Birmingham 2022 starts with the preliminary round matches of the men’s and women’s teams. The team events will start on July 29 and will conclude with the medal matches on August 1 and August 2. After the team events are over, the individual and doubles events will start with the preliminary round matches on August 3 and finish with the medal matches on August 7 and 8. A total of 160 players will compete in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, including 8 from India with top medalists Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal leading the squad. In addition, the para-table tennis competition with preliminary round matches will start on August 3 and will be concluded with the medal matches that will take place on August 6 and 7. 32 para table tennis players in 4 categories will compete in Birmingham CWG. Of the 32, four from India, including Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Bhavina Patel, will compete in the individual class 3-5 event at the Games. The Indian table tennis contingent has won 20 medals at the Commonwealth Games so far. India, third in the overall medal tally behind Singapore and England, will try to move into second position with more medals in the 2022 CWG. Here’s a look at the Indian table tennis squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022, along with information on schedule, results, broadcast and live streaming: Indian table tennis and para table tennis teams Men’s singles:

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty Men’s doubles:

Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty Women’s singles:

Manika Batra, Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya Women’s doubles:

Manika Batra / Diya Chitale, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya Mixed Doubles:

Manika Batra / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula / Achanta Sharath Kamal, Reeth Rishya / Sanil Shetty Men’s singles C3-5:

Raj Aravindan Women’s singles C3-5:

Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel Women’s singles C6-10:

Baby Sahana Ravi Commonwealth Games 2022 table tennis schedule Team Events Schedule Event Dates Round Session time in IST women’s team July 29 Preliminary Qualification 1 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. men’s team July 29 Preliminary Qualification 1 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. women’s team July 29 Preliminary qualification 2 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm men’s team July 29 Preliminary qualification 2 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm women’s team July 30 Preliminary qualification 3 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. men’s team July 30 Preliminary qualification 3 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. women’s team July 30 Quarter-finals 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm men’s team July 31 Quarter-finals 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. women’s team July 31 Semi-finals 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm women’s team 1 August Medal 2 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. men’s team 1 August Semi-finals 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. men’s team August 2 Medal 3.30 pm to 9 pm Singles event schedule Event Dates Round Session time in IST Men’s singles 3 August Preliminary Qualification 1, 2, 3 2pm to 6.45pm, 8.30pm to 1.15pm Women’s Singles 3 August Preliminary Qualification 1, 2, 3 2pm to 6.45pm, 8.30pm to 1.15pm Women’s Singles August 4 Round 1 20:30 to 01:00 Men’s singles August 5 Round 1 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Women’s Singles August 5 Round 2 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Men’s singles August 5 Round 2 8:30 pm to 1:15 am Women’s Singles August 5 Quarter-finals 8:30 pm to 1:15 am Men’s singles August 6 Quarter-finals 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Women’s Singles August 6 Semi-finals 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Women’s Singles August 7 Medal 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Men’s singles August 7 Semi-finals 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm Men’s singles August the 8th Medal 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Doubles event schedule Event Dates Round Session time in IST Double Ladies August 4 Round 1 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Double Men August 4 Round 1, 2 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mixed Doubles August 4 Round 1, 2 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Double Ladies August 5 Round 2 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mixed Doubles August 5 Round 3 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Double Men August 5 Round 3 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles August 5 Quarter final 20:30 to 01:00 Double Men August 5 Quarter final 20:30 to 01:00 Double Ladies August 6 Round 3 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Mixed Doubles August 6 Semi finals 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Double Men August 6 Semi finals 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Double Ladies August 6 Quarter final 8.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. Double Men August 7 Medal 2 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Double Ladies August 7 Semi finals 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm Mixed Doubles August 7 Medal 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm Double Ladies August the 8th Medal 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. CWG 2022 Para Table Tennis Schedule Event Dates Round Session time in IST Women’s singles C3-5 3 August Preliminary Qualification 1, 2 2pm to 6.45pm, 8.30pm to 1.15pm Men’s singles C3-5 3 August Preliminary Qualification 1, 2 2pm to 6.45pm, 8.30pm to 1.15pm Men’s singles C8-10 3 August Preliminary Qualification 1, 2 2pm to 6.45pm, 8.30pm to 1.15pm Women’s singles C6-10 3 August Preliminary Qualification 1, 2 2pm to 6.45pm, 8.30pm to 1.15pm Women’s singles C3-5 August 4 Preliminary qualification 3 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Men’s singles C3-5 August 4 Preliminary qualification 3 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Men’s singles C8-10 August 4 Preliminary qualification 3 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Women’s singles C6-10 August 4 Preliminary qualification 3 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Women’s singles C3-5 August 5 Semi finals 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Men’s singles C3-5 August 5 Semi finals 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Men’s singles C8-10 August 5 Semi finals 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Women’s singles C6-10 August 5 Semi finals 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Women’s singles C3-5 August 6 Medal 8.30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Men’s singles C3-5 August 6 Medal 8.30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Women’s singles C6-10 August 6 Medal 8.30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Men’s singles C8-10 August 7 Medal 2 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. India Table Tennis Schedule & Results The Indian table tennis contingent schedule and results will be added once the draw is done and the order of play is known. CWG 2022 Table Tennis Telecast & Live Streaming Info Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Selected matches will be broadcast on either

Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX or Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on

