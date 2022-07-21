Staten Island Cricket Club Celebrates Its 150th Anniversary





The moment Nancy Johnson saw the gentlemen in white throwing and hitting the thin, sandy field carved into Walker Park on Saturday, she flashed back to the 1950s. As a young girl, she and her father, who was from Grenada, went to the same park on Staten Island, sometimes with a picnic basket, and looked at it. Nearly 70 years later, on a rare visit to New York, Johnson stumbled upon the same scene while walking with a childhood friend. Look, Johnson said to her companion. They still play cricket. A cosmic coincidence brought Johnson, who lives in Portland, Oregon, to the park on that particular day, as on Saturday the gentlemen in white celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Staten Island Cricket Club, the same club she’d watched decades ago. Until Johnson appeared, Clarence Modeste, the current president, who joined the park in 1961 and may have played for Johnson and her family, was the person present at the park with the longest association with the club.

That’s very coincidental, she appears here on this day, Modeste said after meeting Johnson. Maybe it says something about the club and its history.

Since 1872, when a group of British financiers living in New York came together to play one of the world’s most popular sports, the Staten Island Cricket Club has been a quiet, yet enduring fixture. Originally launched as the Staten Island Cricket and Baseball Club, it predates Major League Baseball itself, which considers its first year 1876, when the National League was organized. The cricket club is older than Coca-Cola and older than the invention of airplanes. The clubs batsmen hit sixes on Staten Island 20 years before basketball was invented.

According to Modeste, the club is the oldest continuously operating cricket club in the United States, which sets it apart from a few older clubs that now play cricket but only stopped after decades. A retired radiographer and department manager at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, Modeste, 92, joined the club shortly after immigrating to Brooklyn from Trinidad and Tobago.

We are very proud to say that the Staten Island Cricket Club has played cricket every year for 150 years, even during Covid, he said. That was one of the few years in the past century and a half that the club did not play at Walker Park, the historic ground that also hosted Davis Cup tennis in 1880. Due to the pandemic, the club was unable to meet in New York City instead played a season in New Jersey. Otherwise, the ground originally known as Livingston Park would have been the anchor for a club tucked inconspicuously in a corner of town, screaming distance from Bayonne, NJ.

The magic of it all is that it’s in New York City, said Joseph ONeill, a member of the club whose 2008 novel, Netherland, is set amid Gotham’s cricket subculture. The club’s original home ground was in St. George, near the site of the Staten Island Ferry terminal, but it moved permanently to Walker Park in 1885, 38 years before the Yankees moved from Manhattan to the Bronx. At the time, the club was featured frequently in local newspapers, including The New York Times, which reported on August 6, 1888 that the Staten Island Cricket Club was to play Newark in three daysand that with membership growing, the club was never in better shape.

Things looked in good shape on Saturday as local politicians joined the players, family members and a handful of loyal spectators for the centennial celebration. Representative Nicole Malliotakis released a proclamation of congressional recognition, and another from Mayor Eric Adams, who declared Saturday as Staten Island Cricket Club Day in New York City, was on display outside the old stone clubhouse, where players, relatives and guests enjoyed themselves. of a cup of Indian food tea, coffee and bagels.

On Saturday, Staten Island defeated the visiting Gentlemen of Philadelphia, who were led by Surendra Potupureddy, to surpass their opponents’ total of 111 runs with 11 balls left. Originally from Vizag, India, Potupureddy said he was shocked when he moved to the US six years ago and found: There is so much wildlife here. Chris Sargeant, a financier from London, flew to New York especially for the event last week. He had lived in New York from 2002 to 2007 and joined the club for the same reasons his British ancestors founded it in the 19th century: a love of cricket.

But he also cherished the ferry and bus rides out of the bustle of the city and into the relative tranquility of Walker Park, where all the tensions and worries of city life seemed to melt away under the languid pace and familiar thump of willow trees on leather. He took the same route on Saturday. I didn’t want to miss this, he said. What you find here is a very special bond. Sunil Nayyar has been a member since 2015 and said he has never taken a weekend off during the playing season, which traditionally runs from April to October. Nayyar, who immigrated from New Delhi, scored 50 points in his first match and has not stopped playing since.

This is one of the best clubs I’ve ever played in, he said. I love my club the most. The team regularly plays in the Metropolitan Cricket League and World Series League, two organizations based in the New York area, and occasionally travels internationally. As the website notes, members come from virtually every cricket country, with strong representation from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Caribbean Islands. But every now and then a native New Yorker joins in.

Will Teague, 60, was born and raised in the New Dorp section of Staten Island and plays baseball, but after watching a British television program referencing cricket, he became intrigued. He found the nearest club and asked to join and learn. That was in April. Three months later, he fell sporadically, but hopes to get to work next year.

I still like baseball, he said, but now I like cricket more. Although only a neophyte, Teague is still part of the legacy of a club that hosted international matches with England and Australia and came into contact with cricket stars such as Colin Blythe; Don Bradman, one of the great hitters of all time and the great Indian player and prince, KS Ranjitsinhji XI. They all played at Walker Park, although a bout of bronchitis kept the prince out of a game on October 4, 1899. The next day, The New York Times reported that: On doctor’s advice, the prince remained housed in the Waldorf Astoria, but he was expected to play against the Staten Island club the next day. In 1934, the park was renamed after Randolph Walker Jr., a member of the club who died in World War I, and it has been rebuilt and renovated many times around the edges, with new tennis courts, basketball courts, and a children’s playground. But the thin swath of sandy soil where bowlers dart at batsmen, a rare feature in city parks, is still visible to all who know it, and to old friends returning for visits.

Of all the days to come here, Johnson marveled. It takes me back to my childhood in a way. It’s heartwarming to see them still playing here.

