Teams ranked by TV appearances from the past 5 years





News Monday evening came that the Pac-12 conference and the Big 12 conference will not merge in the coming years, ending talks about creating a third super conference that can compete with companies like the Big Ten and the SEC in the next decade. That doesn’t mean, however, that talks about rescheduling the conference are coming to an end. Buy Ducks tickets Basically it just means that Pac-12 teams like the Oregon Ducks may have to look elsewhere. There’s always hope that the Big Ten will send an invite to schools like Oregon and Washington so they can follow, say, USC and UCLA to one of the prominent conferences in college football. There is also a growing chance that the Pac-12 and ACC could form a partnership that will create an All Coastal Conference of sorts. Regardless of what the final solution is, one of the most important things that schools in the Pac-12 can think about right now is how they rate from a dollar and cent perspective. One way to quantify that is through ratings and TV performance. So where do Pac-12 teams compete? when it comes to ratings past six months? Look: 12 Oregon State Beavers

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 4 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 0 Most-watched game in total: 3.49 million (2019 vs. Oklahoma State) 11 Arizona Wildcats

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 14 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 0 Most-watched game in total: 2.83 million (2017 vs. Purdue) 10 California Golden Bears

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 16 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 0 Most-watched game in total: 2.7 million (2018 vs. TCU) 9 Colorado Buffaloes

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 21 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 1 Most-watched game overall: 5.67 million (2016 Pac-12 title vs. Washington) 8 Arizona State Sun Devils

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 22 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 1 Most-watched game in total: 4.09 million (2019 vs. Oregon) 7 Utah Utes

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 28 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 1 Most watched game overall: 16.63 million (2021 Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State) 6 UCLA Bruins

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 28 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 1 Most-watched game in total: 4.05 million (2017 vs. USC) 5 Stanford Cardinal

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 30 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 2 Most-watched game in total: 4.37 million (2017 Alamo Bowl vs. TCU) 4 Washington State Cougars

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 30 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 1 Most-watched game in total: 5.5 million (2018 Alamo Bowl vs. Iowa State) 3 Oregon Ducks

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 35 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 6 Most-watched game overall: 16.3 million (2019 Rose Bowl vs. Wisconsin) 2 Washington Huskies

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 40 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 3 Most-watched game in total: 19.34 million (2016 CFP vs. Alabama) 1 USC Trojan Horses

Games with more than 1 million viewers: 45 Games with more than 4 million viewers: 6 Most-watched game overall: 15.74 million (2016 Rose Bowl vs. Penn State)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://duckswire.usatoday.com/lists/pac-12-football-teams-ranked-by-tv-performance-ratings-in-past-half-decade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

