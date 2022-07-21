Connect with us

Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu Wins 2022 ESPY Awards for Best Tennis Athletes

2022-07-21

Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu have the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Men’s Tennis and Best Athlete Women’s Tennis, respectively, on Thursday.

Nadal was one of four athletes – the others being Dylan Alcott, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime – in the Best Athlete Men’s Tennis category. Meanwhile, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandes for the Best Athlete in Women’s Tennis Award.

This is the third time Rafael Nadal has won the ESPY award, having previously won it in 2014 and 2011, while it is the first time for Raducanu.

However, Nadal follows his Big Three colleagues – Roger Federer (9) and Novak Djokovic (5) – for the most ESPY awards by a male tennis player. Meanwhile, Raducanu joins the likes of Serena Williams (10) and Naomi Osaka as the illustrious winners of the award in recent years.

Rafael Nadal season 2022 so far

Rafael Nadal on Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

His success Down Under made him the second male player – after Djokovic – to win a double Grand Slam. In the process, the Spaniard became the first male player in the Open Era to win 21 Major singles titles.

After suffering a rib injury at Indian Wells, Nadal made a late start to his clay-court season, skipping Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He endured early exits in Madrid and Rome, but dethroned defending champion Djokovic in the quarter-finals before beating Casper Ruud to win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

The 36-year-old battled an abdominal injury against Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals to reach his third consecutive Wimbledon semi-final.

However, Nadal had to withdraw from the last four games against Kyrgios as he was unable to compete due to his abdominal tear.

Emma Raducanu’s 2022 season so far

Emma Raducanu on Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

