Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu Wins 2022 ESPY Awards for Best Tennis Athletes

Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu have the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Men’s Tennis and Best Athlete Women’s Tennis, respectively, on Thursday.
Nadal was one of four athletes – the others being Dylan Alcott, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime – in the Best Athlete Men’s Tennis category. Meanwhile, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandes for the Best Athlete in Women’s Tennis Award.
This is the third time Rafael Nadal has won the ESPY award, having previously won it in 2014 and 2011, while it is the first time for Raducanu.
However, Nadal follows his Big Three colleagues – Roger Federer (9) and Novak Djokovic (5) – for the most ESPY awards by a male tennis player. Meanwhile, Raducanu joins the likes of Serena Williams (10) and Naomi Osaka as the illustrious winners of the award in recent years.
Rafael Nadal season 2022 so far
His success Down Under made him the second male player – after Djokovic – to win a double Grand Slam. In the process, the Spaniard became the first male player in the Open Era to win 21 Major singles titles.
After suffering a rib injury at Indian Wells, Nadal made a late start to his clay-court season, skipping Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He endured early exits in Madrid and Rome, but dethroned defending champion Djokovic in the quarter-finals before beating Casper Ruud to win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.
The 36-year-old battled an abdominal injury against Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals to reach his third consecutive Wimbledon semi-final.
However, Nadal had to withdraw from the last four games against Kyrgios as he was unable to compete due to his abdominal tear.
Emma Raducanu’s 2022 season so far
EMMA RADUCANO
THE FIRST QUALIFYING MAJOR WINS IN THE OPEN ERA (MAN OR WOMEN)
Awesome.
If you’re not inspired I don’t know what to tell you
Sport
EMMA RADUCANUTTHE FIRST QUALIFIER TO WIN MAJOR IN THE OPEN ERA (MAN OR WOMAN)Great. If you’re not inspired I don’t know what to tell youSport
However, the 19-year-old has largely struggled this year to build on her 9-12 exploits. She has made it through the second round of all three Majors and hopes to outperform on the scene of her first Grand Slam title.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos