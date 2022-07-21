NHL Off-Season Outlook: Nashville Predators

Ron Chenoy-US TODAY Sports

This article is the latest in THN.com’s ongoing analysis of off-season plans for each of the NHL’s teams. Today we look at the Nashville Predators.

2021-22 Record: 45-30-7

Finish in the Central Division: 5th

Salary Limit Available (according to CapFriendly.com): $8.4 million

Limited Free Agents: Yakov Trentin, F

What Nashville has: One of the top three defenders in the league today in Roman Josi; a newly signed star center in Filip Forsberg; an improved defense corps with the addition of veteran Ryan McDonough; a star keeper in his prime in Jusse Saros; and seasoned, talented veterans in Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene.

What Nashville Needs: Continued production of their veterans at all positions; more goals from their second-line wings and third and fourth-line attackers; enough space for the salary cap to use during the regular season.

What is realistic for Nashville next season: The Predators made it to the playoffs for the eighth straight year last spring, but were swept away in a short time by their Central Division rivals and eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in a first round. It is the fourth consecutive season that they have not made it to the first round and in that four-year span they have only had two wins in the opening round.

So it’s a little odd to watch Predators GM Preds GM David Poile bend over to keep his group together. Of course he has superstar D-man Josi; and sure, Saros is a top-five in the league goalkeeper; and yes, forwards Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene are capable top talents. But Nashville isn’t nearly as deep as the avalanche. Nashville has an above-average defense corps – especially after the recent acquisition of former Lightning and Rangers mainstay Ryan McDonagh – but they still don’t have an elite group of D-men like the Lightning and Avalanche. There’s just a much steeper decline in skill in Nashville than in the true Cup frontrunners.

Poile still has almost a tenth of the salary cap to spend, but let’s not forget that the franchise is being sold and many organizations, when faced with new ownership, often lay off their staff. No one is suggesting that Nashville is cutting corners, but Poile probably knows he can’t push his limits in the tough battle to move up the Central.

The problem for Nashville is that they are at the top of the slack center – not good enough to win a cup, and not bad enough to get the best odds at a very high entry roster. I think Predators fans would still support the team if Poile broke it down and slowly rebuild the roster. There are no Cup guarantees with whichever route Poile chooses, but it feels like the Predators are one of the most conservative NHL franchises when it comes to roster sales, and while you wouldn’t want to be what the Vegas Golden Knights have become in that aspect , you would like to see more moves made in the core of Nashville.

It’s important that the Predators play such a big role in the Nashville sports scene if hockey is to grow in the southern US. The sport should stand on its own merits, championships aside, but who’s kidding – a cup win would certainly help a lot in the basic rating of the game. The most likely way to achieve that goal is a painful rebuild, but it seems management isn’t ready to tear it all apart in the name of competing at a higher level down the road. That means there’s a relative sluggishness around the Preds, which shouldn’t be seen as anything other than round one feed until they prove otherwise.