Sports
NHL Off-Season Outlook: Nashville Predators
This article is the latest in THN.com’s ongoing analysis of off-season plans for each of the NHL’s teams. Today we look at the Nashville Predators.
2021-22 Record: 45-30-7
Finish in the Central Division: 5th
Salary Limit Available (according to CapFriendly.com): $8.4 million
Limited Free Agents: Yakov Trentin, F
What Nashville has: One of the top three defenders in the league today in Roman Josi; a newly signed star center in Filip Forsberg; an improved defense corps with the addition of veteran Ryan McDonough; a star keeper in his prime in Jusse Saros; and seasoned, talented veterans in Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene.
What Nashville Needs: Continued production of their veterans at all positions; more goals from their second-line wings and third and fourth-line attackers; enough space for the salary cap to use during the regular season.
What is realistic for Nashville next season: The Predators made it to the playoffs for the eighth straight year last spring, but were swept away in a short time by their Central Division rivals and eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in a first round. It is the fourth consecutive season that they have not made it to the first round and in that four-year span they have only had two wins in the opening round.
So it’s a little odd to watch Predators GM Preds GM David Poile bend over to keep his group together. Of course he has superstar D-man Josi; and sure, Saros is a top-five in the league goalkeeper; and yes, forwards Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene are capable top talents. But Nashville isn’t nearly as deep as the avalanche. Nashville has an above-average defense corps – especially after the recent acquisition of former Lightning and Rangers mainstay Ryan McDonagh – but they still don’t have an elite group of D-men like the Lightning and Avalanche. There’s just a much steeper decline in skill in Nashville than in the true Cup frontrunners.
Poile still has almost a tenth of the salary cap to spend, but let’s not forget that the franchise is being sold and many organizations, when faced with new ownership, often lay off their staff. No one is suggesting that Nashville is cutting corners, but Poile probably knows he can’t push his limits in the tough battle to move up the Central.
The problem for Nashville is that they are at the top of the slack center – not good enough to win a cup, and not bad enough to get the best odds at a very high entry roster. I think Predators fans would still support the team if Poile broke it down and slowly rebuild the roster. There are no Cup guarantees with whichever route Poile chooses, but it feels like the Predators are one of the most conservative NHL franchises when it comes to roster sales, and while you wouldn’t want to be what the Vegas Golden Knights have become in that aspect , you would like to see more moves made in the core of Nashville.
It’s important that the Predators play such a big role in the Nashville sports scene if hockey is to grow in the southern US. The sport should stand on its own merits, championships aside, but who’s kidding – a cup win would certainly help a lot in the basic rating of the game. The most likely way to achieve that goal is a painful rebuild, but it seems management isn’t ready to tear it all apart in the name of competing at a higher level down the road. That means there’s a relative sluggishness around the Preds, which shouldn’t be seen as anything other than round one feed until they prove otherwise.
Sources
2/ https://thehockeynews.com/news/nhl-off-season-outlook-nashville-predators
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale occurred off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia July 21, 2022
- Liam Pitchford feels much more out of place after mental health issues July 21, 2022
- Signs and Symptoms of Heart Attack in Women July 21, 2022
- Known sender filters in Google Calendar should help eliminate spam invitations July 21, 2022
- Monsoon session: PM Modi meets key ministers to discuss government strategy in parliament | India News July 21, 2022