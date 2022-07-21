Orthodox Jewish athlete harassed for modest clothing, called ‘ugly, embarrassing’





Nationally ranked player was told her religiously observant outfit was “disgusting” and “embarrassing,” US nonprofit Jew in the City reports. By World Israel News Staff An Orthodox Jewish table tennis player was harassed at the US National Championship by another family of players because of her modest clothing. Twenty-year-old Estee Ackerman told the Orthodox blogger Jew in the city that she was caught off guard by hurtful comments about her religiously observant dress at the event in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier in July. Ackerman has been involved in the sport — also known as ping pong — since he was eight and ranks 7th nationally in Israel and 40th in the US. She would compete in the National Championship in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles with another female player, whom she had previously become acquainted with, the report explains. But the morning Ackerman and her potential partner were due to meet to practice, she got a call from the player’s mother. The woman denounced Ackerman for her competition attire, which included a long skirt with athletic leggings underneath and a pop-sleeved T-shirt, an arm often worn by professional athletes. She told me I didn’t look professional and I didn’t seem to take the tournament seriously, Ackerman told me Jew in the city. Ackermans’ father said the woman called his daughter’s outfit disgusting, ugly and embarrassing. Shortly after, the partner’s mother forced her daughter to forfeit the match, depriving Ackerman of the chance to play. It ruined the whole day and the rest of the tournament for me. Sports should be fun. Competitive yes, but everyone should be equal, Ackerman said. As the years go by, the whole world is increasingly collaborating with people of all different genders, religions and cultures. It’s about bringing peace and joining forces with different people in the sport. It is very sad and absurd that I have experienced what I have done. I just want people to be able to compete in a healthy environment, an environment I usually experienced in my time in table tennis. Ackerman and her father told tournament director Mike Baubin about the incident, which they said felt terrible. Baubin assured them that he would work to make sure the situation would never happen again. Despite the unpleasant experience, Ackerman said she has no plans to give up the sport she loves anytime soon. I’m the only Jewish Orthodox athlete who does this, she told Jew in the City. I don’t compete for the medals and the trophies, I want to show people that they can dream big and never think that Judaism will get in the way of their goals.

