Gaines attended Big Ten’s Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery





SELMA, AL. Penn State Senior Defender Men’s Soccer Michael Gaines , along with 100 other student athletes, coaches, and administrators from various conferences, attended the Big Ten Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery last weekend. The trip was a trip to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama for an educational experience in the heart of where the civil rights movement took place. The journey began Friday night in Montgomery with Sheyann Webb-Christburg, author and eyewitness to the original Bloody Sunday Attack. It continued in Selma on Saturday at the First Baptist Church, where hundreds of students marched from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. After church, the group marched across the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge. The rest of the day consisted of visits to a series of sights, museums and learning centers. The group had the opportunity to hear from EJI Legacy Museum founder and attorney Bryan Stevenson and then formed small groups to discuss their experiences. Reflecting on his experience when he returned to Penn State, Gaines said, “During my weekend in Alabama, I had the incredible opportunity to follow in the footsteps of hundreds of courageous people who had come before. I was blessed to be able to listen to people they experienced that period firsthand only 50-60 years ago. Their courage and tenacity have inspired me for a lifetime.” Gaines said, “My biggest takeaway from this weekend is that our generation has a strong voice and influence. This will be our country for the foreseeable future, so it’s our responsibility to speak up and use our platform to keep fighting for what we believe in.” Big Ten Equality Coalitionfeatures student athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents, and other members of the Big Ten Conference family from all 14 member institutions. It aims to find tangible ways to fight racism and hatred around the world, while also enabling student-athletes to actively and constructively express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest. Following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren wrote an open letter on June 1, 2020, officially announcing the formation of the Equality Coalition and that the United States Library of Congress in its historical collection. An early product of the Equality Coalition was the creation of the Big Ten Voter Registration Initiative. The impartial, conference-wide partnership encourages student-athletes to participate in the election process and is led by a voter registration committee made up of representatives from all 14 institutions that are members of the Big Ten Conference. Big Life Series one of the latest examples of the Big Ten Equality Coalition in action. Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission in research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten Conference has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that reinforce the priority of academics in the lives of students participating in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness, and competitiveness. The broad programs of the 14 Big Ten Conference institutions will provide more than $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.

