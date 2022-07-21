



Cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 24 years, with the first women’s tournament to be played during the multi-sport event.

Eight sides will compete in 16 games in Edgbaston, with a winner being crowned and all medals awarded on August 7. Everything you need to know before the first pitch of the T20 tournament on July 29. the groups The teams are divided into two groups of four, with the best two qualifying for the semi-finals. Parties that finish first in their group will compete against second place in the other group, with the winners of the semi-finals reaching the final. The losers of the semi-finals will face each other in a play-off for third place for the bronze medal, with the final determining the gold and silver medal winners. Group A: Australia, Barbados, India, Pakistan Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka Cricket at the Commonwealth Games starts on July 29. Where is the West Indies? While the team’s T20I rankings would be good enough for automatic qualifiers, the West Indies are made up of a group of countries that compete separately in the Commonwealth Games, so their place in the tournament had to be determined by a regional qualifier. Covid-19 prevented qualifying and Barbados was selected by virtue of winning the most recent Twenty20 Blaze in 2019. How the rest of the teams qualified As the host nation, England automatically qualified for the tournament, with the next top five teams in the ICC Womens T20I standings also qualifying (Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan). The final spot was determined at the Commonwealth Games Qualifier, held at the Kinrara Oval in Malaysia. In the five-team round robin event, Chamari Athapaththus Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh, Scotland, Malaysia and Kenya for last place and went through the tournament undefeated. In the final game of the competition, Sri Lanka defeated their closest rivals in Nigar Sultana Jotys by 22 runs, with Athapaththus 48(28) the highest score of the two teams. Athapaththu was unsurprisingly the leading run-scorer at the tournament, and will probably be the biggest threat to Sri Lankas opponents at the very tournament. Has cricket played at the Commonwealth Games before? Cricket has been to the Games once before – as a 16-team tournament for men – at the Kuala Lumpur Games, in 1998. South Africa claimed gold by beating Australia in the final and chasing a goal of 184 after Shaun Pollocks 4/19 (9). Mike Rindel scored the highest score with 67 (106), with Jacques Kallis taking 44 for the win. In the bronze medal match, Chris Harris was crucial with both bat and ball, together scoring the highest score at 56* before taking 2/20 (7.4) in a 51 point win. Shaun Pollock at the 1998 Commonwealth Games Will cricket return in 2026? Regional areas of the Australian state of Victoria will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with cricket already in its original schedule. A four-year women’s tournament has been confirmed, a men’s equivalent has yet to be determined.

