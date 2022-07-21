Ohio State, Alabama leads Colin’s college football levels





Conference shifts, NIL deals, and big coaches switching jobs have caused a seismic shift in the college football landscape, but one thing remains the same: the sport’s big bullies are still the sport’s big bullies. In fact, Colin Cowherd believes that if you look at college football playoff contenders, you can divide teams into three categories. There are the legit contenders, or “Real Deal”, followed by “Close Contenders” and “Still Waiting”. Colin Cowherd Reveals His College Football Competitors Alabama head coach Nick Saban criticized the NCAA’s NIL system, saying that “mega conferences will create a caste system.” Colin Cowherd responded by revealing his list of just 17 teams that were legitimate contenders. Cowherd broke his levels in response to comments from Nick Saban, in which the Alabama coach said he was concerned about the sport becoming a caste system. According to Cowherd, college football has always been a caste system and he backed up his comment by revealing that only 17 teams are legitimate contenders. He broke them on “The Herd.” The ‘Real Deal’ group: Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners. Colin’s thoughts“These are the best rosters in college football. They don’t recruit enough people, they almost always have the right coach, the best facilities, the passion and the geography. They’re almost always good. They might hire a bad coach, but they correct it very quickly. They also have four and five star guys everywhere.” The ‘Close’ group: Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions. Colin’s thoughts“This group can beat the top teams. They don’t have the grids, the passion or the depth, but they’re close. They need breaks, but they could win if they stayed healthy and knocked teams in their division upside down. “ The ‘Still waiting’ group: Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans Colin’s thoughts“This group was dominant before, but we keep waiting for them. They’ve had moments. I’ve seen Florida dominant. I’ve seen Florida State, Miami, Texas, USC and Texas A&M. Just beat A&M” Bama. These teams can also beat you when they are rolling the first group and the second group I feel like there is chaos, politics or dysfunction where they can’t get it going I really think Texas, Texas A&M and USC have the right coach and a lot of recruitment momentum.” The rest? Cowherd said his list of 17 contenders is “generous”. “Now, I love Wisconsin and Utah. I mean there are a lot of programs here that deserve respect, but those teams don’t have the rosters. You saw Ohio State play against Utah in the Rose Bowl, you’re talking about another ball game .” Get more out of College Football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more.

