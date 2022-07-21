HockeyBuzz.com – Trevor Neufeld – On optimistic updates on Tkachuk possible returns via exchange





While no trade has been announced, the Calgary Flames are once again the talk of the town in the hockey world this summer as several media outlets are now reporting that a trade with Matthew Tkachuk is imminent. Eric Francis had this to say: While The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford broke that, according to his sources, the restricted free agent left winger will not sign a long-term extension with the Flames. Pat Steinberg caught up with the crowd today. It’s hard to argue for the Flames to get better results than last year’s sixth-place finish, 50 wins, 111 points campaign, but here we are. One of the bigger exoduses in the history of the organization. Let’s give it a shot. Room Like it or not, the Flames have opened about $20 million in long-term cap space in the near future. Both the cap and the roster space will lead to some compelling storylines. Especially with the success of the Flames affiliate. In fact, you could argue that granting that much limit to two players who have never actually taken over a series could be a decision made more based on loyalty than an objective approach to success. The issue of cap space will have to be addressed after we find out what the return on Tkachuk is ultimately, but the word possibility is always nice. On that comment. Change is exciting Several players getting a shot at first unit power play time as well as offensive shifts of choice will be an interesting ride next year. Less star power will push the team dynamics towards a more commission-based approach to winning matches. Overall, next season will be a change in experience. Whether that’s a more stuffy defensive style, a different approach to developing play in the offensive zone, or… The team is getting stronger It’s getting a little repetitive and I’m on Shuswap Lake with limited reception, so if you’d like to take a look at the lack of physicality on the Flames these last playoffs, just read one of my pieces linked below. It’s a recurring theme this off-season. The Flames could certainly be a nastier team to play against. Tyler Motte, Michael Raffl and Brett Ritchie are all still available as UFAs. Imagine Darryl Sutter coaching a team where all four lines are committed to making life miserable for the opponents when they are in town. The return It’s hard to say what a return will look like. St. Louis insider Jeremy Rutherford stated on the 101ESPN Podcast that he had heard a return from Torey Krug, Jordan Kyrou, and a first round pick was discussed. That seems a lot. If the Flames can get five years of Torey Krug and one year to convince Jordan Kyrou to sign an extension, that should be a foregone conclusion. Something tells me it’s less. This is what Ryan Leslie heard. Something along the lines of Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbors could be a more reasonable compromise. Trevor Neufeld @Trevor_Neufeld Statistics via naturalstattrick.com, moneypuck.com and nhl.com. Graphics courtesy of nhl.com.

