Auburn S&D publishes schedule 2022-23





AUBURN, Ala. Seeking a strong 2021-22 season, the Auburn Swim and Dive Program announced their 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday. The Tigers open again with the Orange vs. Blauw intrasquad meets at home on September 28, after which the women travel to Vanderbilt on October 7 for the first meeting of the season. The following weekend will be a split squad as some travel to Los Angeles for the USC Invite and the others stay home to participate in the War Eagle Invite. Auburn closes the month of October with a double encounter at LSU, then takes a full squad to Athens, Georgia for the UGA Invite on November 17-19. The divers take center stage in December (15-18) with the Auburn Diving Invitational and then again in early January (3-6) when they travel to the UGA Diving Invitational. At the same time as the UGA Diving Invitational, Auburn kicks off the new year at home to Texas A&M on January 4 in what will be the first of three double encounters in January. The Tigers are on their way to Georgia Tech on Jan. 7, then they’ll be home on Jan. 20 to host rival Alabama. In the final competition before the start of the championship season, Auburn will host the annual Auburn Invitational on February 3-4. This year, the SEC Men’s and Women’s Championships will both be held in College Station, Texas, on Feb. 14-18. Then the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships (7-9) and NCAA Women’s Championships (March 15-18) will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee, before the men finish the season with the NCAA Men’s Championships (March 22-25) in Minneapolis. Date Contest Place September 28 Orange vs. Blue Intrasquad Chestnut brown, AL October 7 Vanderbilt (W) Nashville, Tennessee Oct 14-15 USC Invitation Los Angeles, CA October 14-16 War Eagle Invitation Chestnut brown, AL October 27 LSU Baton Rouge, LA November 17-19 UGA Invitation Athens, GA Dec 15-18 AU Diving Invitational Chestnut brown, AL January 3-6 UGA Diving Invitational Athens, GA January 4 Texas A&M Chestnut brown, AL January 7 Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA January 20 Alabama Chestnut brown, AL February 3-4 Maroon invitees Chestnut brown, AL February 14-18 SEC Championships College Station, Texas February 25-26 Last Chance Qualification Not yet known March 7-9 NCAA Zones Diving Qualification Knoxville, Tennessee March 15-18 NCAA Women’s Championships Knoxville, Tennessee March 22-25 NCAA Men’s Championships Minneapolis, Minnesota

