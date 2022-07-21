University of Hawaii Football Team Chosen to Finish Last in West Division in Media Poll

LAS VEGAS >> The University of Hawaii football team is expected to finish sixth in the Mountain West Conference’s six-team West division.

The media poll was announced this morning during the league’s football media days at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

The Rainbow Warriors got 51 of the possible 160 points.

“It’s probably to be expected,” said Timmy Chang, who was hired as UH’s head coach in January. “The lack of experience, and the amount of production and people leaving, is to be expected. But it doesn’t define us. We need to go out and play with a bunch of guys who are going to get some good chances to play. “

Last year’s three tri-captains were transferred, with quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to San Jose State, linebacker Darius Muasau to UCLA and Nickelback Khoury Bethley to Arizona. Cordeiro will represent the Spartans during the players portion of the event on Thursday.

Downplaying the poll result, Chang said, “That’s why you play the games. That’s what it’s about. I’ve been to this conference (four years as a Nevada assistant coach) and these games are always close by. You go out and you execute. Those who perform the most usually come out on top.”

Fresno State got 20 votes for first place and 160 points as favorite to win the West. Boise State, with 151 points and 14 No. 1 votes, is expected to win the mountain.

West Division

1. Fresno State (20 votes in first place) 160 points

2. San Diego State ((8) 148

3. State of San Jose 105

4. Nevada 66

5. UNLV 58

6. Hawaii 51

Mountain Division

1. Boise State ()14) 151

2. Air Force (10) 136

3. State of Utah (3) 122

4. Colorado State 90

5. Wyoming 69

6. New Mexico 29

—

