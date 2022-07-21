NHL takes big strides for women in executive roles in hockey operations

Kate Madigan blushed and couldn’t help but smile.

When it came time at the New Jersey Devils development camp to introduce herself with her title, Madigan got a chance to say she was an assistant general manager. She is only the sixth woman in National Hockey League history to hold that position and currently the fifth.

It’s something I’ve worked really hard for, she told The Associated Press this week. For me it’s so exciting, and I think it will be for a while.

Madigan, Chicago Blackhawks assistant GM Meghan Hunter, Toronto’s Hayley Wickenheiser, and Vancouver’s Cammi Granato and Milie Castonguay are at the top of hockey’s concerted efforts to diversify team front offices to catch up with other leagues that have already made significant progress in that department. More than 25 years since Angela Gorgone became the first woman in NHL history to hold that position, rapid change is taking place at the executive level, with Mike Grier becoming the first Black GM and nearly 100 women in hockey activities, player development, health or security features around the competition.

The pendulum really swings to add diversity, said Granato, a Hockey Hall of Fame player who was named Canucks assistant GM in February. There are naysayers who say, Oh, you’re just trying to catch up and you’re just adding people to add them, but they (the employees) are qualified people. But I’m not surprised. I’m excited about it. It’s very good that the NHL is adopting such a mindset and looking to open the pool.

Just like people thought Madigan was crazy when she said she wanted to be a general manager in high school. It’s not that crazy anymore, she points out that Hunter didn’t know there was a path for her when her play days were over. She was drawn to coaching women’s college hockey because that was all she thought was available to her.

Hunter was a top player in college, but didn’t reach the level of Granato and Wickenheiser, a star for Team Canada. She wasn’t a player agent like Castonguay, and she didn’t get through the business world like Madigan.

Having gone through the Blackhawks organization since joining the club in 2016, she marvels at the various journeys women have taken to get to this point.

More women breaking in (through) different angles is amazing: Different skills other women can see bringing them to the table, Hunter said during the NHL draw in Montreal. Having women in powerful management positions is huge, and it can translate to young women.

The design was a turning point for the competition, with more women on the floor than ever before. Madigan announced the first roster of New Jerseys with her father, the Northeastern University athletic director, beaming with pride from the stands.

She was a bright young lady with a really strong work ethic, so she was proud of her for her early growth and development, said Jim Madigan. She’s only 29 with a long runway ahead of her, but people in the Devils organization haven’t put up any barriers to her and have only helped her a lot more than anything else to help her grow in the profession.

Follow all the action on and off the ice Subscribe to our free Lightning Strikes newsletter You do, however, send weekly news, analysis and commentary about the Bolts during the season.

Kate Madigan was promoted the day before the draft by the Devils, who also have longtime American star Meghan Duggan as director of player development. Less than six months earlier, Castonguay landed the job with the Canucks AGM after more than five years as an NHL Players Association certified agent.

Castonguay, who most notably represented Alexis Lafrenire, the top pick of 2020, praised Jim Rutherford, president of Vancouver hockey ops, for being forward-thinking adding her and Granato.

Sometimes it’s just one domino that has to fall, and I think the glass ceiling is broken there, Castonguay said. I knew that after that the floodgates would open.

Wickenheiser, who works full-time as a doctor in addition to her duties with the Maple Leafs, sees it as an evolution of the game. She told reporters in Toronto over the weekend that although the sporting tradition has been dominated by men, women play a very important role in the rest of society, and I don’t see why it could be any different here in hockey.

That is only now beginning to happen. Two decades since the NBA first had a woman in an assistant coach job and a year and a half since Kim Ng of the Miami Marlins became the first woman to be named GM of a Major League Baseball team, the NHL is still celebrating the breakthroughs of that friendly.

The Washington Capitals made Emily Engel-Natzke the first woman to hold a full-time job with an NHL coaching staff in June when they hired her as a video coordinator. Seattle’s top partner, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, hired Jessica Campbell as the first full-time assistant coach in the American Hockey League.

There are many other women who can fill other roles, Engel Natzke said. There are a lot of really great coaches in the international game, NCAA. Hopefully the door just keeps opening a little bit more and I hope in a few years it won’t be such a big deal, it’s just a new hire.

Coaching is the next frontier, with the NHL behind the NBA and NFL in women moving up to those roles. Helping out in that area is the goal of the NHL Coaches Association, which last year launched the Female Coaches Development Program with the goal of growing the pool of available candidates.

NHLCA President Lindsay Artkin said it feels like the opportunities for female coaches are limitless.

This program would not be possible without the tremendous support of our NHL coaches who have spent hours mentoring and networking with the women in our program, Artkin said. It’s this level of connection that will continue to lead to more women getting coaching opportunities in the NHL.

That’s what Madigan thought when she saw Duggan working on the ice with Devil’s prospects at the development camp. It may take some time for a woman to land an NHL assistant coach job, let alone be hired to run a bank, but progress is already being made.

The coaching will come, Madigan said. I don’t know this year, but I think I should expect one in the next two to three years. I think it will happen.

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolt’s beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that gets you closer to the ice.

Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and facebook.