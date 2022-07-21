Sports
Tsaptsinos hopes Commonwealth Games will boost table tennis at home
For Maria Tsaptsinos, there is one small drawback to a Commonwealth games at home.
The table tennis star competed at Gold Coast in 2018, taking home bronze in the women’s team event.
As much as the Reading-born star enjoys the chance to play in front of a home crowd, she’s aware she’ll have to explain the rules to her friends and family again.
The number of times I’ve tried to explain the rules to them, she joked. I’m not sure if they remember them. But they are really supportive.
My friends will be there, many of them have never seen me play in real life, so it will be interesting to see how they handle this.
Some of them aren’t the sportiest of types, but they’re just so excited and that in turn increases my excitement.
Even my father, who has been watching me for 10 years, sometimes asks, why did you miss that service and I say, well that’s because of the spider.
Tsaptsinos hopes the Birmingham Games will raise the profile of her sport, drawing particular attention to the intricacies at the elite level.
This summer, Team England, supported by funding from the National Lottery, will include a total of more than 400 athletes, and having secured her place in the squad, will look to capitalize on the unique opportunity for medal success in her home country.
Tsaptsinos, an off-the-table freelance video producer, has called on her peers in the media to make this summer just as memorable.
Hopefully we’ll see an increase in people coming and joining the sport, with a greater understanding of the game, hopefully the television coverage will help with that,” she said.
I’m looking forward to seeing how I can handle that pressure and if my performance can reach the level I want.”
The three-time national champion is no stranger to print, winning her first Commonwealth medal weeks after earning a first-class degree from the University of Nottingham.
The 24-year-old’s latest challenge involves balancing a job alongside playing for her country.
But in that respect, too, she has experience working eight-hour shifts in a cafe in Spain while competing in a tournament.
Many of my shifts are from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., which sounds awful, but it means I can also get two training sessions and a small physical session, she explained.
I need to improve my performance to compete with people who have been training for this for a long time. I know that the Indian national team has been in training camps for about a year and a half.
But unlike the gold medal winners of the women’s team event in 2018, Tsaptsinos and England will be cheered on by home help, something that inspires her to achieve her Commonwealth dream.
When asked which event she’s most focused on this summer, she beamed: a medal in all of them would be great!
National Lottery players raise more than 30 million a week for charities, including essential funding for sports from the grassroots to the elite. Find out how your numbers deliver amazing results on: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and join by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/tsaptsinos-hopes-home-games-provides-boost-for-table-tennis-161619237.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran Khan urges supporters to demonstrate against Mazari’s decision – Reuters July 22, 2022
- Actress and ‘Elvis’ singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in her Nashville apartment – National July 22, 2022
- Media predicts conference finish order July 22, 2022
- University postdoctoral researcher receives national recognition July 22, 2022
- New Startup Software Partnership Enables Dynamic Support for Texas A & M Spinout July 22, 2022