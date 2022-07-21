Tsaptsinos hopes Commonwealth Games will boost table tennis at home

England’s Kelly Sibley and Maria Tsaptsinos celebrate after winning the 2018 Commonwealth Games (REUTERS/Jeremy Lee)

For Maria Tsaptsinos, there is one small drawback to a Commonwealth games at home.

The table tennis star competed at Gold Coast in 2018, taking home bronze in the women’s team event.

As much as the Reading-born star enjoys the chance to play in front of a home crowd, she’s aware she’ll have to explain the rules to her friends and family again.

The number of times I’ve tried to explain the rules to them, she joked. I’m not sure if they remember them. But they are really supportive.

My friends will be there, many of them have never seen me play in real life, so it will be interesting to see how they handle this.

Some of them aren’t the sportiest of types, but they’re just so excited and that in turn increases my excitement.

Even my father, who has been watching me for 10 years, sometimes asks, why did you miss that service and I say, well that’s because of the spider.

Tsaptsinos hopes the Birmingham Games will raise the profile of her sport, drawing particular attention to the intricacies at the elite level.

This summer, Team England, supported by funding from the National Lottery, will include a total of more than 400 athletes, and having secured her place in the squad, will look to capitalize on the unique opportunity for medal success in her home country.

Tsaptsinos, an off-the-table freelance video producer, has called on her peers in the media to make this summer just as memorable.

Hopefully we’ll see an increase in people coming and joining the sport, with a greater understanding of the game, hopefully the television coverage will help with that,” she said.

I’m looking forward to seeing how I can handle that pressure and if my performance can reach the level I want.”

The three-time national champion is no stranger to print, winning her first Commonwealth medal weeks after earning a first-class degree from the University of Nottingham.

The 24-year-old’s latest challenge involves balancing a job alongside playing for her country.

But in that respect, too, she has experience working eight-hour shifts in a cafe in Spain while competing in a tournament.

Many of my shifts are from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., which sounds awful, but it means I can also get two training sessions and a small physical session, she explained.

I need to improve my performance to compete with people who have been training for this for a long time. I know that the Indian national team has been in training camps for about a year and a half.

But unlike the gold medal winners of the women’s team event in 2018, Tsaptsinos and England will be cheered on by home help, something that inspires her to achieve her Commonwealth dream.

When asked which event she’s most focused on this summer, she beamed: a medal in all of them would be great!

