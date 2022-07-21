Spiders deserve WBCA Academic Special Mention





Atlanta, GA. The 2021-22 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll was announced today by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, and the University of Richmond women’s basketball team received special mentions for achieving a 3,395 overall team GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II, and III, NAIA, and two-year college women’s basketball teams nationwide that have the highest combined GPAs, including all student-athletes on their full-season roster. The 2021-22 season is the 27th in which the WBCA has compiled the honors list. This year’s release marks the first year in which all teams that qualified for the top 25 rankings with the minimum 3.0 GPA will also be recognized for their academic achievements. The Spiders are one of only five Atlantic 10 teams to receive recognition, along with Davidson, Fordham, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s on the list of the third-highest team GPA in the league. “The WBCA family of coaches is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams who have proven excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches with winning cultures preparing their student-athletes for success in life. We are also pleased this year to recognize all teams that meet the minimum required 3.0 combined GPA for nomination. That alone is no small feat considering the rigors of playing college athletics.” The full NCAA Division I 2021-22 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll is below. The head coach listed for each institution was the head coach during the 2021-22 season. Teams with a combined GPA of 3.0 and eligible for consideration in their respective divisions are listed as Special Mentions. NCAA Division I Rank Institution head coach GPA 1 South Dakota State University Aaron Johnston 3,837 2 Robert Morris University Charlie Buscaglia 3.762 3 University of Maine Amy Vachon 3.730 4 Lipscomb University Lauren Sumskic 3.725 T5 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Kevin Borseth 3.723 T5 University of Western Illinois JD Gravina 3.723 7 Boise . State University Gordy Presnel 3.721 8 University of Belmont Bart Brooks 3.712 9 University of Northern Illinois Lisa Carlsen 3.681 10 University of Northern Colorado Kristen Mattio 3.663 11 University of Eastern Illinois Matt Bollant 3.661 12 Lehigh University Susan Troyan 3.654 13 University of Wyoming Gerald Mattinson 3.628 14 Arizona State University Charli Turner Thorne 3.625 15 University of Portland Michael Meek 3.624 16 Youngstown State University John Barnes 3.622 17 Iona College By Chambers 3.621 18 Virginia Tech Kenny Brooks 3.611 19 University of West Michigan Shane Clipfell 3.605 20 University of South Dakota Dawn Plitzuwit 3.588 21 Tennessee Tech University Kim Rosamond 3.571 22 University of Albany Colleen Mullen 3.570 23 University of North Dakota Mallory Bernhard 3.560 24 Bowling Green State University Robyn Fralick 3,554 25 California State University, Northridge Carlene Mitchell 3.548 Special mention:University of Northern Iowa, Tanya Warren, 3,546; Montana State University, Tricia Binford, 3.545; University of Vermont, Alisa Kresge, 3,541; Drexel University, Amy Mallon, 3,538; University of Utah, Lynne Roberts, 3,530; University of San Francisco, Molly Goodenbour, 3,526; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Maria Marchesano, 3.525; Washington State University, Kamie Ethridge, 3,523; Yale University, Allison Guth, 3,520; University of Toledo, Tricia Cullop, 3,519; DePaul University, Doug Bruno, 3,510; Cornell University, Dayna Smith, 3,502; Canisius College, Sahar Nusseibeh, 3,493; Michigan State University, Suzy Merchant, 3,481; Davidson College, Gayle Coats Fulks, 3,479; University of Alabama at Birmingham, Randy Norton, 3,478; Fordham University, Stephanie Gaitley, 3,466; Manhattan College, Heather Vulin, 3,466; Kent State University, Todd Starkey, 3,456; Middle Tennessee State University, Rick Insell, 3,454; Georgetown University, James Howard, 3,453; Portland State University, Chelsey Gregg, 3,451; Creighton University, Jim Flanery, 3,444; University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Lindy La Rocque, 3,428; Houston Baptist University, Donna Finnie, 3,420; Stanford University, Tara VanDerveer, 3,417; Rice University, Lindsay Edmonds, 3,415; Quinnipiac University, Tricia Fabbri, 3.405; New Jersey Institute of Technology, Mike Lane, 3,404; University of Akron, Melissa Jackson, 3,404; Georgia State University, Gene Hill, 3,403; University of Tennessee, Kellie Harper, 3,397; University of Richmond, Aaron Roussell 3,395; Florida Gulf Coast University, Karl Smesko, 3,393; Rider University, Lynn Milligan, 3,392; Eastern Washington University, Joddie Gleason, 3,387; University of San Diego, Cindy Fisher, 3,369; St Joseph’s University, Cindy Griffin, 3,361; Kansas State University, Jeff Mittie, 3,357; Gonzaga University, Lisa Fortier, 3.355; Fairfield University, Joe Frager, 3,350; Florida State University, Sue Semrau, 3,336; Indiana University, Teri Moors, 3,329; University of Kansas, Brandon Schneider, 3,326; Liberty University, Carey Green, 3,314; Indiana State University, Chad Killinger, 3,314; Binghamton University, Bethann Ord, 3.311; University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Fred Batchelor, 3,298; Saint Mary’s College, Paul Thomas, 3,291; University of South Carolina, Dawn Staley, 3,289; University of Notre Dame, Niele Ivey, 3,280; Dartmouth College, Adrienne Shibles, 3,249; University of Central Florida, Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, 3,239; Texas State University, Zenarae Antoine, 3,237; Seton Hall University, Anthony Bozzella, 3.232; LaSalle University, Mountain MacGillivray, 3,222; Florida Atlantic University, Jennifer Sullivan, 3,220; University of Michigan, Kim Barnes Arico, 3,220; University of Colorado, JR Payne, 3,217; University of Nebraska, Amy Williams, 3,204; Western Carolina University, Kiley Hill, 3,202; Coastal Carolina University, Jaida Williams, 3,198; University of New Mexico, Mike Bradbury, 3.193; Stony Brook University, Ashley Langford, 3,185; Longwood University, Erika Lang-Montgomery, 3.181; University of Florida, Kelly Rae Finley, 3,170; University of Minnesota, Lindsay Whalen, 3,151; University of California, Berkeley, Charmin Smith, 3,146; University of the Pacific, Bradley Davis, 3,143; Sacred Heart University, Jessica Mannetti, 3,142; Appalachian State University, Angel Elderkin, 3131; University of Kentucky, Kyra Elzy, 3,096; Lamar University, Aqua Franklin, 3.092; Texas Tech University, Krista Gerlich, 3,088; San Diego State University, Stacie Terry, 3,087; University of Louisiana Monroe, Brooks Williams, 3,086; Vanderbilt University, Shea Ralph, 3,085; North Carolina State University, Wes Moore, 3,084; Western Kentucky University, Greg Collins, 3,083; University of North Carolina Asheville, Honey Brown, 3,079; University of California, Irvine, Tamara Inoue, 3,064; Missouri State University, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, 3.027.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2022/7/20/womens-basketball-spiders-earn-wbca-academic-special-mention.aspx

