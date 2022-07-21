Georgia’s Kirby Smart Becomes Highest Paid College Soccer Coach

More than six months after Kirby Smart delivered Georgia football His first national championship in 41 years, the school on Thursday finally announced a new, long-term contract that will see Smart become one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation.

Georgia will pay Smart $10.25 million in the first year of a new deal that runs through the 2031 season, making him the highest paid college football coach at a public university based on documents compiled by USA TODAY Sports.

The contract will increase annually to $12,250,000 for the 2031 season, making the total package worth $112.5 million before bonuses. The total compensation amount is greater than any other coaching contract in college sports.

Georgia’s president Jere Morehead said in late May that he expected a deal to be finalized in the coming weeks and that the athletic board would be given terms to approve in writing before an announcement.

I am pleased that Coach Smart has made a long-term commitment to the University of Georgia, Morehead said in a statement on Thursday. I look forward to seeing his continued success with the Georgia Bulldogs for many years to come.

Smart, 46, is 65-15 in six seasons, including 40-9 in the SEC. He returned to his alma mater where he was an All-SEC safety after nine seasons as an Alabama assistant, eight as a defensive coordinator.

He led Georgia to its first undefeated regular season since 1982 in 2021, and after a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game, led Georgia to its second College Football Playoff game for the national championship after the Bulldogs defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl. .

Georgia eventually overcame the hurdle in Alabama with a 33-18 victory in the Indianapolis national title game.

Mary Beth, my family and I are excited and grateful for the renewal of my agreement with the University of Georgia,” Smart said in a statement. “This is home to us, our roots are deep here. My commitment to this university and our football program is unwavering. I am grateful to President Jere Morehead and (AD) Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football. It is an honor to be the head football coach of the University of Georgia, and while I am certainly proud of what we have been able to achieve, I am convinced that the best is yet to come!

Morehead said in May that the school was working to align Smart with the pay of other national championship coaches.

Smart is the sixth coach to receive at least $9 million, according to USA TODAY Sports figures. His new compensation for the 2022 season is for Nick Saban of Alabama ($9.9 million), Mel Tucker of the state of Michigan ($9.5 million), Ryan Day of the state of Ohio ($9.5 million), Brian Kelly from LSU ($9.5 million) and Jimbo Fisher from Texas A&M ($9 million). ).

He is a bright, focused, determined individual who is committed to the University of Georgia, Morehead said at an inauguration of an $80 million expansion and renovation of the Butts-Mehre Building that brought a new football operations center. Just look at its impressive track record to date. SEC Championship. Sugar bowl championship. peach bowl championship. Orange Bowl Championship and now a National Championship. I’m glad that Coach Smart, a great student himself, expects his players to work just as hard in the classroom as they do on the field with the goal of winning SECs and national championships and eventually earning a college degree.

Smart was paid $7.2 million before bonuses last season as part of a contract he received in May 2018 after Georgia took the national championship in its sophomore season which ran through the 2024 season.

Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far beyond his major accolades as our head football coach, Brooks said in a statement. He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it’s clear that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he does to us. I am excited about the continued success of our football programs under his leadership. The future of Georgia Football remains bright with Coach Smart as the steadfast leader.