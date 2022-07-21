Trudeau says Hockey Canada needs ‘real reckoning’

Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada.

As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged assault and an out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said on Thursday that the sport’s national body “must do a great deal” to regain Canadians’ trust.

“We need to see Hockey Canada show a level of transparency, accountability(and) understanding of the situation they face,” Trudeau told reporters at an event in Elmsdale, NS. “It really needs to be taken into account what we saw of that organization, and the willful blindness to something that other organizations have dealt with — that they struggled with — but made good decisions around it.

“Unlike what Hockey Canada has done.”

The federation has been under fire since news broke in May that a woman allegedly sexually assaulted eight players – including members of the 2018 junior world team – after a gala event in London, Ontario, four years ago.

The woman claimed more than $3.5 million in damages from Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the unnamed players.

Details of the settlement are not public and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

It also emerged this week that Hockey Canada has been using its so-called “National Equity Fund” — which is maintained by membership fees collected across the country — to settle claims for sexual assault.

“Their behavior in recent years, and indeed in recent months, has not been worthy of an organization that embodies so many hopes and dreams for young Canadians — boys and girls — for sports, for healthy living,” Trudeau said. .

“So many parents entrust their children to this organization and organizations that have grown out of it.”

Hockey Canada, which said in an open letter last week that it was reopening an incomplete third-party investigation into the London incident and committed to a governance review, announced Wednesday that the practice of using that fund for sexual misconduct claims involving immediate effect would be stopped.

Trudeau, who also criticized the organization’s leadership earlier this week, called the move in the right direction, but later added, “I think Hockey Canada will have to do a lot more before Canadian parents like me start to trust them.”

Details of the fund, which are not disclosed as part of the organization’s annual reports, are contained in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada’s vice president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit filed. by an injured player in Ontario.

McCurdie’s affidavit said, “Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for such uninsured liabilities as they arise.” It goes on to say that “uninsured obligations include possible claims for historical sexual abuse.”

Meanwhile, police in London have ordered an internal review of the police investigation into the alleged assault, which concluded in February 2019.

The organization saw federal funding cut and corporate sponsorship was halted after news of the alleged attack and settlement, first reported by TSN, first emerged.

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and Pastor Tom Renney, who both testified before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa last month, will be back on Parliament Hill next week as MPs continue to push the besieged federation for answers.

Smith, Renney, McCurdie and Canadian Hockey League president Dan MacKenzie will testify on Wednesday, along with the commissioners of the country’s three major junior circuits.

Barry Lorenzetti, president and CEO of insurance company BFL Canada, and president of the Hockey Canada Foundation, Dave Andrews, will also testify before the committee on Wednesday.

Danielle Robitaille of Henein Hutchison LLP — the law firm that conducted an incomplete third-party investigation for Hockey Canada — is expected to appear Tuesday along with Secretary of Sport Pascal St-Onge and officials from Sport Canada and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Smith, Renney, McCurdie, MacKenzie, Courteau, Branch, Robison and Andrews will appear before the committee under subpoena.

Smith, who is also the president of Hockey Canada, took over from the retiring Renney as CEO on July 1.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 21, 2022.