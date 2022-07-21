Stoll Named Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Nominee





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Red Shirt Senior Long Snapper Chris Stoll has been nominated for the 31st Allstate and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team. The nominees are 114 student athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field. Chris Stoll R-Sr. LS 6-2 262 Westerville, Ohio St. Francis DeSales Penn State’s primary long snapper for 35 career games.

Earned a scholarship in the summer of 2020.

Is a triple Dean’s List selection.

Is in his third year as president of Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes, a division that has raised nearly $1.4 million for kidney cancer treatment and research since the first Penn State Lift for Life was held in 2003.

He is only the second, three-time president in the history of the program, along with Brett Brackett (2008-10).

Lift for Life is organized and run by Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit organization that inspires the rare disease community with hope through the power of sport.

The national network of chapters is run by current football student athletes, giving them the opportunity to gain practical professional skills.

Was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee during the 2021 season.

Named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List in 2021.

Appeared in all 13 games of special teams handling field goal and punt duties in 2021.

Helped Penn State’s punting unit rank second nationally in net punting (44.5) and ninth in punt return defense (2.79).

Snapped for Big Ten Punter of the Year and Ray Guy Award Finalist Jordan Stout .

. Helped Stout earn four Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors, tying a Big Ten record set by Purdue’s Travis Dorsch in 2001. A panel chooses the team The final 22-man team and honorary coach will be selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists. They seek exceptional leadership on and off the football field. Fans choose the captain After the final team members were announced in September, fans will be able to vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain via the official page on ESPN.com. Fans can join the conversation on social media throughout the season with #GoodWorksTeam. Nomination criteria: Founded in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. Of the 114 nominees, the final roster of 23 award winners will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and an honorary head coach. To qualify for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved in a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic reputation. About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was founded in 1992 by the College Football Association in recognition of the extra efforts of college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the award’s governing body in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award from the 2008 season. Penn State Football Recognized on 2022 Preseason Watch Lists

Sean Clifford : Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award

Chris Stoll : Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Joey Porter Jr. : Lott IMPACT Trophy For more information on joining the Nittany Lion Club and reserving new season tickets for the 2022 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, call 1-800-NITTANY weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. More than 5,300 new subscriptions have already been sold for the 2022 campaign. Related Videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2022/7/20/football-stoll-named-an-allstate-afca-good-works-team-nominee.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos