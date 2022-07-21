2022 MW Football Preseason All-Conference Team





LAS VEGAS The 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team was announced today at the league’s annual media days, held in Mandalay Bay Las Vegas. The team, as selected by members of the media, consists of 14 student-athletes who were in the first or second team All-MW rosters in 2021. The 27-member team consists of 24 seniors, two juniors and one red shirt freshman. Fresno State Senior Quarterback Jake Haener is the MW Offensive Player of the Year in the preseason, while San José State senior defensive lineman Cade Hall Shares Preseason MW Defensive Player of the Year Honors with San Diego State Defensive Back Patrick McMorris. San Diego State punt and kickoff return Jordan Byrd garnered Preseason MW Special Teams Player of the Year honors. Haener, who was a semifinalist for the Davey OBrien Award last season, is coming off a career year in which he threw for 4,096 yards, only the seventh MW signal caller of all time to throw at least 4,000 yards in a season, and 33 touchdowns. Nationally, the Danville, California native finished in the top 10 in passing yards per game (315.1; 8e), completions per game (25.3; 9e) and passing yards (4096; 9e). Haener is the first Bulldog to earn the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award since Derek Carr in 2012 and 2013. Hall, the first back-to-back MW Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honorary title since Wyoming’s Andrew Wingard in 2017-18, tallied 40 tackles, including six tackles for loss and four sacks in 2021. The Morgan Hill, California native, who a four-year lead on the San Jose State defenses, shared preseason honors with McMorris. Aztec security finished top-25 nationally in 2021 interceptions (4; T-14e), passing defended (13; T-20e) and break up (11; T-23rd). McMorris is the first Aztec to receive the honors for Preseason Defensive Player of the Year since Damontae Kazee in 2016 and third all-time (Leon McFadden; 2012). Byrd is the third Aztec to be named MW Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, alongside Rashad Penny (2016, 17) and Donny Hageman (2015). The Albuquerque, New Mexico native is a two-time All-MW kick returner. He averaged 27.3 yards per stair return in 2021 and 7.1 yards per stair return. Byrd led the Conference in point returns (27.4e national), combined kick-return yards (794. 6e national), kick return average (27.3, 15e national), point return yards (193, 18e national) and point return average (7.1, 30e national). He finished first in kick-return touchdowns (1, T-13e national). 2022 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL CONFERENCE TEAM insult QB – Jake Haener**, Sr., Fresno . State

WR – Jalen Cropper**, Sr., state Fresno

WR – Jesse Matthews, Sr., San Diego State

RB – Brad Roberts*, Sr., Air Force

RB – Jordan Mims, Sr., Fresno . State

OL – Isaac Cochran, Sr., Air Force

OL – John Ojukwu*, Sr., Boise State

OL – Dontae Bull, Sr., Fresno . State

OL – Aaron Frost**, Sr., Nevada

OL – Alama Uluave, Sr., State of San Diego

TE – Tanner Arkin, RS-Fr., Colorado State Defense DL – Scott Matlock, Sr., Boise State

DL – Keshawn Banks**, Sr., San Diego State

DL – Jonah Tavai, Sr., San Diego State

DL – William Fehoko*, Sr., State of San Jose

DL – Cade Hall, Sr., San Jose State

LB – Vince Sanford**, Sr., Air Force

LB – Caden McDonald*, Sr., San Diego State

LB – Kyle Harmon*, Sr., State of San Jose

DB – JL Skinner**, Senior, Boise State

DB – Evan Williams*, Sr., Fresno . State

DB – Jerrick Reed II, Sr., New Mexico

DB – Patrick McMorris*, Sr., San Diego State Specialists P – Aaron Rodriguez, Jr., New Mexico

PK – Jonah Dalmas*, Jr., Boise State

PR – Jordan Byrd, Sr., San Diego State

KR – Jordan Byrd*, Sr., San Diego State Offensive Preseason Player of the Year: Jake Haener, Senior, QB, Fresno State

Co-defensive Preseason Player of the Year: Patrick McMorris, Sr., DB, San Diego State and Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San Jose State

Special Teams Preseason Player of the Year: Jordan Byrd, Sr., PR/KR, San Diego State * – 2021 All-Mountain West First Team Member

** – Member of the 2021 All-Mountain West Second Team

