Brothers Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Patients with 6th Annual Memory Makers Tennis Tournament – The Oxford Eagle





The 6th Annual Memory Makers Tennis Tournament is fast approaching. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. on the John Leslie Tennis Courts. The entry fee is $25 per person and is a mixed double. The tennis tournament is the main fundraiser for Oxford High Schools Students for Alzheimer’s organization. Charlie Ligon is a rising senior at Oxford High School and president of the organization as well as director of this year’s tennis tournament. Six years ago, the organization started with Charlie’s older brother Jack Ligon who began his efforts to raise money for Alzheimer’s patients through a tennis tournament in Oxford. Charlie says I was in the 7e class when my older brother, Jack, started the tournament. I remember driving around with him asking people for money and getting so excited when someone would donate. The brothers had no specific charity in mind to provide the donations, and were looking for a recipient for these funds when Dr. Jo Ann OQuin, the founder of Memory Makers, contacted Jack. OQuin requested that the tournament revenues be donated to Memory Makers, with the tournament focusing on serving Oxford’s local fight against Alzheimer’s disease. This led to the creation of the Memory Makers Tennis Tournament, which has raised more than $90,000 for the organization to date and aims to surpass $100,000 this summer. The Memory Makers Tennis Tournament differs from many charitable events in that it seeks to help a service organization that cares directly for Alzheimer’s patients, rather than just raising awareness for Alzheimer’s. Memory Makers is a grace day program for adults with Alzheimer’s disease or amnesia due to dementia. The grace day program is designed to socialize the disabled person and to provide rest and education to assist the caregiver. It provides participants with a therapeutic and safe environment where they can feel comfortable and successful. It’s been great because my brother is home from college and it’s just like the old days working together on this great charity event, Charlie said. I can’t wait to get all the players out for a good time of tennis for a good cause. I am thrilled to have seen this event grow in its support for Memory Makers, and I am so happy to lead this tournament in continuing service to one of Oxford’s most important charities. Jack, an up-and-coming senior at Notre Dame, said I’m so proud to see Students for Alzheimers at Oxford High have continued to work to keep this tournament going even after I graduate. Oxonians are such generous citizens to continue to support this event. Even with COVID and a struggling economy, our town has come together to raise money for Memory Makers to help some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Sign up now for the 6th Annual Memory Makers Tennis Tournament by contacting Charlie Ligon at (662) 801-7751 or [email protected], or sign up the morning of the tournament for a fun day of tennis. There will also be a silent auction. If someone wants to make a donation, make checks payable to Memory Makers and take them to 1121 Mimosa Drive in Oxford.

