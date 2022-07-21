Guards relentless even while playing cards

CLEVELAND – Nine Guardians home games prior to the All-Star break were postponed due to rain or inclement weather. That’s a lot of waiting in the clubhouse on days when there’s not much to do except play a tough game of table tennis or watch Jose Ramírez beat the competition in Mario Kart.

Unless you play cards. Then the young Guardians are happy to offer you a seat at the table and a chance to take your money.

“We are abusing the card table with this team,” said reliever Eli Morgan. “It’s more fun to chill together. We don’t mind.”

A seat at the card table gives players a chance to stay mentally sharp during what could be hours of delay, or between games of a doubleheader, and of course the competitive juices start flowing once the game gets going.

“When you have so many under 30s in one locker room, it’s kind of how we operate,” said right-hander Cal Quantrill. “Everything is a competition. Catch play is a competition, fielding is a competition. I’m sure they feel the same in the batting cage. So this comes naturally.”

Cleveland’s competitiveness has certainly proven itself this season, as evidenced by the club’s 19 come-from-behind wins, including four walk-offs and some dramatic late-inning rallies against teams like the White Sox and Twins .

However, the competitive fervor for some of those comebacks is reflected at the tables in the clubhouse where killer card games take place on a daily basis. And no one loves to share a good hand — and talk about it — more than Quantrill.

“We’ve had too many rain delays and I’m winning with cards in the clubhouse,” Quantrill said in a matter-of-fact tone before chuckling to himself. “I feel a bit degenerate.”

Quantrill’s skill (and success) at the card table makes him the target of his teammates, especially Morgan, more than any other player on the roster.

“I like beating people at what they love to do,” Quantrill said. “Eli likes cards. So beating Eli at cards is the most rewarding thing that can happen to me during a rain delay.

Morgan, who pitched at Gonzaga, is much less brash than his Stanford-trained counterpart, but quietly says he appreciates the burgeoning rivalry. He will also tell you that he is a much better card player than Quantrill.

“Winning Cal’s money is the greatest victory,” Morgan said with a confident grin.

When the storm clouds gather, there are all kinds of games on the table. The Guardians play poker, thirteen and euchre the most. Non-standard card games like Monopoly Deal are also popular and give other players a chance to improve their skills.

“The two Canadians (Quantrill, Josh Naylor) are very good at Monopoly Deal,” says Austin Hedges, who can often be found foreplay at the card table. “Cal and Naylor are really good, and that keeps you pretty sharp. Once we’re on the bird (team flight), Bryan Shaw and Luke Maile are quite the card sharks, I’ll give them that.

Maile and Quantrill became such adept euchre partners that at one point they had to split up because they were so adept at reading each other’s signs. Not surprising for a catcher and his pitcher.

Manager Terry Francona said he is not surprised that Maile used slow play at the start of the season.

“He really knows how to play,” Francona said. “He was kind of in the sandbag when he first came in. He pretended not to know how. But he knows what he’s doing.”

Francona, meanwhile, always has a cribbage board ready on his desk and the door to his manager’s office is always open. Quantrill said he recently learned to play Francona’s favorite game, but wasn’t ready to challenge his skipper yet.

“I’m afraid to enter his office,” Quantrill said. “I don’t want to be beaten by my manager. That would hurt pride.”

Francona is oblivious to all the card chatter that goes on in the clubhouse before every game. He knows Quantrill’s reputation and his tendency to talk nonsense. The manager is more than willing to add another cribbage convert to a list of past Shaw and Josh Tomlin.

“I said, ‘I’ll teach you, go get your wallet,'” Francona said. “That slowed him down a bit.”