Lehighs Retzbach and Torres Selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft





Courtesy of Lehigh Athletics Communications LEHIGH BASEBALL RELEASE BETHLEHEM, Dad. The 17th and 18th draft rosters of all time and the 20th and 21st players to be acquired by a big-league franchise in Lehigh baseball history, junior catcher Adam Retzbach was drafted 407th overall in the 14th round by the Baltimore Orioles and junior right-hander Charles Torres was 596th overall in the 20th round by the Colorado Rockies in the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon. The 2022 MLB Draft class marks the third draft in the past four years with a select pair of Mountain Hawks (Levi Stoudt and Jason Reynolds in 2019; Mason Black and Matt Swanson from 2021). “Both young men are shining examples of what Lehigh regularly tries to produce: Dean’s list of academic profiles, active student-athletes from the community and leadership who are also elite in the sport,” said head coach Sean Leary . “The way they represent Lehigh University and the baseball program is exemplary, just like Mark Washington, Stoudt, Black and Svanson are doing right now.” Retzbach had an outstanding season in 2022, culminating in a First Team All-Patriot League roster at catcher. Retzbach hit .293 with a Patriot League-leading 11 home runs while playing all 50 games. He hit .560 with an on-base percentage of .397 for an OPS of .957 and finished second on the team. His 54 hits accounted for third place on the roster with 46 RBI’s, which were in second place. Behind the plate, Retzbach had one of the best arms in the league, throwing 17 batters out of the league and also sporting one of the best gloves with a .991 fielding percentage. He had 290 putouts with 40 assists on 333 chances and just three errors. In class, Retzbach excelled as a two-time roster of the Academic All-Patriot League. He was named Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022, the program’s first-ever honoree. “Retz is an excellent example of how hard work behind the scenes results in tremendous progress in his game. He arrives with the early groups to hit and always leaves with the last group,” said Leary. “His arm and his defensive skills are clearly plus pro tools. But as his power potential began to blossom this spring, he began to emerge as a power bat forward in a premier defensive position. “He’s also very athletic, just like Matt McBride ’07, so he will add value with his versatility.” Praised for his rapid speed, Torres emerged as a key member of the Mountain Hawks’ starting rotation throughout the 2022 season. He went 3-1 this year, tied for the second-most wins on the staff and had 45 strikeouts with 20 walks in 34.2 innings pitched. In three seasons, Torres was 3-2 in 16 appearances, striking out 49 in 39.2 innings. “Carlos’ dedication and work ethic has paid off immensely,” Leary said. “He has made significant improvements in his mechanics and field development and his efforts in the gym have excited scouts about his long-term durability. “I strongly believe that he is just beginning to surface his upside potential. If he continues on this trajectory, he will be a successful Major League branch in a few years.” Retzbach and Torres join former college baseball-athletes Washington (Dodgers), Stoudt (Mariners), Black (Giants), and Svanson (Blue Jays) from Lehigh on the Road to the Show. Like Lehigh Baseball onFacebook,follow onTwitterandInstagramfor further updates on the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh in the MLB Draft Year Name Round Team 1971 Rich Revta Washington’s 26th Round Senators 1973 Frank Zawatskic 19th round San Francisco Giants 1975 Paul Hartzell 10th Round California Angels 1977 Joe Carroll 20th Round Texas Rangers 1989 Dave Norwood 40th round Cleveland Indians 1997 Ben Talbott 32nd round Anaheim Angels 2002 Jack Lyons* 34th round Montreal Expos 2006 Matt McBride 2nd round Cleveland Indians 2015 Justin Pacchiolic 10th round San Diego Padres 2015 Mike Garzillo 38th round New York Yankees 2016 Mike Garzillo 25th round Miami Marlins 2017 Mark Washington 25th round Los Angeles Dodgers 2019 Levi Stoudt 3rd Round Seattle Mariners 2019 Jason Reynolds 32nd round San Diego Padres 2021 Mason Black 3rd round San Francisco Giants 2021 Matt Swanson 13th round Toronto Blue Jays 2022 Adam Retzbach 14th round Baltimore Orioles 2022 Charles Torres 20th round Colorado Rockies * Drafted in high school prior to attending Lehigh

