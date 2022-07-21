Sports
Cricket Owner Brennan Secures 118th GAP Open
Two years ago, at the age of 41, John Brennan’s golf game went through a heartbreak and insecurity after falling 42 holes for the Philadelphia Cricket Club Mens Championship. Father Time, he felt, may finally have him. On Wednesday, at the same Wissahickon Course he thought it would end, those hallowed grounds gave it back with the biggest win of Brennan’s amateur career. The 43-year-old Spring-Ford Area High School economics teacher survived the region’s most talented field to secure the 118th Open Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon, par 70, 7,069 yards).
He is the first Cricket amateur to hoist the Johnny J. McDermott Trophy and only the third in club history, alongside professionals George Fazio (1959) and Donald Ball (1906). Brennan birdied at number 18 (par 4, 482 yards) to finish 1-under for the 36 holes, the only player to break par for the tournament. He finished with a skilled second round 3-under 67.
Four players tied for second with 1 left, including first-round leader Braden Shattuck of Rolling Green Golf Club. Shattuck, the club director of instructions, and Robert Fenton, an assistant professional at Sunnybrook Golf Club, tied for low professional honors. They made $6,125 each. Amateurs Rij Patel of the York Country Club and Marty McGuckin of the Philadelphia Cricket Club completed the second quartet. Ironically, it was McGuckin who defeated Brennan for the Cricket Club Championship that year.
That was a breaker, Brennan said of McGuckin’s loss. I was 41 years old and how many more chances do you really have to win with the caliber of players here. The caliber of players in GAP. As I get older, there are more 25-year-olds in the Middle Amateur Championship. The Philadelphia Amateur is a drag. That’s built for the youngster in golf.
This is two days, 18 holes. If I’m going to do anything, this is what’s built for my mindset. I didn’t feel that home club pressure. I just felt comfortable with every shot I tried to get. It wasn’t something I hadn’t seen before. When I lost to Marty, I didn’t know how long I could keep up this level of competition.
Brennan was in full stealth mode for most of the day.
After nine holes, Shattuck was 2nd under and had a two-shot lead.
Brennan was three to 1 left and not yet included in the conversation.
Cricket, playing hard and fast, is relentless. Add in some erratic driving from Shattuck and the field started to show its claws, just like the hawks of the clubs.
A handful of challengers stormed the board. All failed to support bids other than Brennan.
He opened his last nine holes with two pairs before reaching number 12 (par 5,546 yards) in two shots and tapped in for birdie. Brennan tied a 3-wood from 250 yards to the front of the green and two-putted from 30 feet.
A bogey at No. 15 (par 3, 238 yards) temporarily derailed the Brennan Express, but the veteran veteran responded with a birdie at No. 16 (par 4, 422 yards) thanks to a 25-footer. Long putts were a Brennan theme. He made five putts, three for par, of 12 feet or more.
He two-putted from 35 feet at number 17 (par 4, 450 yards) for a 4 he was all the way to the right of the green, putting to a far left hole location before hitting some of the better shots in his competitive career. At No. 18 (par 4, 482 yards), Brennan hammered a drive down the hill, leaving him with 176 yards to the hole. He then threaded an 8-iron, downhill and downwind, to eight feet. Playing the putt outside the left rim caused the ball to roll up and into the right side of the cup. Little bird. Winner.
It’s really cool to do something like this at this stage of my career, said Brennan, of Collegeville, Pa. It is the best field of the year. Putting your name on a GAP trophy is always a big deal. People really care.
Shattuck stepped in at number 18 tied up with Brennan. His drive, however, flashed to the right and stopped about four inches outside the property. He would make a double bogey.
This is Brennan’s second GAP Major win. He won the 2012 Middle-Amateur Championship at Chester Valley Golf Club.
I didn’t feel [any pressure] go to this tournament. I was more, I’m ready for this, said Brennan, a decade-long Cricket member. They can place the tees whenever they want. I’ve played it before. They can place the pins where they want, I’ve seen that more often than before. You just can’t press the issue here. When you start pressing the issue, you’re going to make bogeys. You have to plod along and make some pars. Avoid a number. Just don’t press the issue. That’s when bad things can happen. That’s not the way to play the golf course.
Obviously, Brennan took his own advice.
ABOUT THE Philadelphia Open
Format: 36 holes individual gross stroke play, two day event. With a cut after the first day to the low 60 and tires.
Eligibility: The field will consist of professionals who are active members of the Philadelphia Section PGA in good standing (the A-4 rating does not qualify), Head Professionals from GAP Member Clubs, Assistant Professionals from affiliate clubs who are active members are of the New Jersey Section PGA and amateurs who are members of affiliated clubs and have a handicap index of 7.0 or less. Non-exempt players must pre-qualify.
View full tournament information
