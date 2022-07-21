Pac-12 Football TV Rankings Amid Conference Rescheduling Rumors





As the reshuffle and expansion of college conferences continues to swirl, TV ratings for college football conferences and teams remain a focal point in chatter around the sport. Which Pac-12 schools are the top draws in college football? Which are the smallest? Can ratings affect where each school ends up? A recent Pac-12 TV Performance Rankings tweet by West Coast College Football caught our attention because of the huge disparity in TV ratings between Pac-12 teams. The tweet took data from Watch sports media to rank each Pac-12 team by 2016-2021 TV achievements. More:Arizona State AD Ray Anderson: Pac-12 Schools ‘Completely Shocked’ by USC, UCLA vertrek Departure USC was the cream of the crop at the conference in terms of TV viewership, according to the rankings. The Trojans had 45 games with over a million viewers during the measured time span. The next biggest draws in the conference? Washington was number 2 and Oregon was number 3. Washington State and Stanford rounded out the Top 5. UCLA crept into the top half of the conference in TV ratings at number 6. The bottom half of the conference in ratings were Utah (No. 7), Arizona State (No. 8), Colorado (No. 9), California (No. 10), Arizona (No. 11), and Oregon State (No. 12). According to the data, The Beavers only had four games with over a million viewers between 2016-2021. More:Are Pac-12 Schools ASU, Arizona a Package Deal in College Conference Rescheduling? USC and UCLA are in the process of moving to the Big Ten, a move that shocked the conference and most of college football. Speculation has linked some Pac-12 teams, such as Colorado, Utah, ASU and Arizona, to the Big 12, while there has also been chatter around the conference and the ACC. Viewing figures are always important for conferences. How might those ratings affect the reshuffle? We could see their impact as the conferences reshuffle continues, as the upcoming USC and UCLA move to the Big Ten and Texas and Oklahoma’s impending move to the SEC show that it’s not about whether conferences keep changing and over again. tuning in, it’s a matter of when. How fast will the next dominoes fall? More:Pac-12 Conference Recast: ASU’s Michael Crow, Arizona’s Robert C. Robbins Could Be Key Reach Jeremy Cluffat [email protected].Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff. Support local journalism: subscribe toazcentral.comToday.

