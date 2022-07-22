Parents, minor league associations question the transparency of Hockey Canada’s equity fund

In May, Hockey Canada’s finances came under the spotlight after the organization admitted it had paid to settle a lawsuit over allegations of sexual assault in 2018 following a charity fundraising drive it oversaw.The Canadian Press

In Sidney Crosby’s hometown, the parents already had questions about what was going on with Hockey Canada. Then came news this week that the national organization had built a multimillion-dollar fund from minor league fees that helped pay for alleged sexual assault settlements.

It’s really crazy, said Jamie Aalders, the president of the Cole Harbor Bel Ayr Minor Hockey Association, which includes both Mr. Crosby as the Stanley Cup-winning center, Nathan MacKinnon, played as youngsters.

Parents of players and the hundreds of associations across the country that oversee minor league play under the umbrella of Hockey Canada understand that the annual fee they pay to the organization is intended to cover costs such as insurance and the high-quality program, the Olympics, all that sort of thing, said Mr. Aalders, whose 14- and 15-year-old sons play in the system. But he didn’t know how to explain this week’s revelations to parents. It’s like – whoa, wait a minute, he laughed. We didn’t ask people to pay this money to go to a special fund.

London police review its investigation into sexual assault allegations following a 2018 Hockey Canada event

Hockey Canada threatens to revolt over its handling of sexual assault allegations. This is what you need to know

Even if local hockey clubs like his objected to the use of the fees, I don’t know how much control we have over that, acknowledged Mr Aalders. I mean, gosh, Hockey Canada is huge. And it’s Canada, right? Hockey.

Across the country, Nathan Bosa said he and his fellow Kamloops Minor Hockey Association (KMHA) members were also taken aback by the news.

The whole thing is a bit shocking, said Mr Bosa, the chairman of the KMHA.

I don’t really know how to respond to it now because you’re not so sure how to do it [fund] entered into force and for how long it has been in force. But we would certainly get questions from parents that they needed answers to. So I can assure you that we will certainly look into it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Hockey Canada in response to a Globe and Mail inquiry on Tuesday, saying, “I think it’s hard right now for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyone at Hockey Canada.”Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

On Wednesday, after harsh criticism from national leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Hockey Canada announced it would stop using what it calls the National Equity Fund to settle sexual assault claims. The fund, it said, will now be devoted exclusively to safety, wellness and equity initiatives, as well as insurance for our organization’s operations, which accounted for 98 percent of funds between 2014 and 2021.

A spotlight fell on Hockey Canada’s finances after the organization recognized in May it paid to settle a lawsuit over allegations of sexual assault in 2018 after a charity drive it oversaw.

But even as the revelations reached parliament, few grassroots leaders seemed intent on criticizing the national organization. The Globe and Mail solicited comments from dozens of local and provincial hockey organizations over the past two days. Most questions remained unanswered.

That silence disturbs Theresa Bailey, the founder of Canadian Hockey Moms, which has about 40,000 members. She says there have been discussions within her group about the handling of Hockey Canadas sexual assault allegations, but not much public discussion because people fear repercussions.

Speaking absolutely can have consequences, Ms Bailey said from Ottawa. People are afraid to say something. Is that a statement in itself?

She notes that many aspects of the fund are still unknown. My question is who is arranging it and how this is being handled in other companies, she said. Is this the way all organizations do it or is it an anomaly?

I would like to know what will come out of that fund. It raises questions about transparency.

Michelle Kawatra, whose eight-year-old son plays hockey in Saint John, NB, is disappointed with what she’s learned so far.

It’s just discouraging, Ms. Kawatra said. All in all, I wonder if there are other incidents that didn’t make the news. It is disturbing to know that the fees we paid were included in an opt-out. It has been quiet from the start.

The timing of Hockey Canada’s storm is particularly unfortunate, said Mr Bosa, pointing out that the sport has made huge efforts in recent years to diversify its appeal.

Were very proactive with the changing demographics, he said. A lot is changing in society and people. So we want to get ahead of that a little bit.

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth, seen in June 2018, argues that if there is to be change, it must be at the grassroots level.Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press

He expects the entire episode to raise uncomfortable questions from the kids enrolled in his association. But he believes it could be a teaching moment. You just have to have the right information to give them when they ask, right? he said. We have somewhere between 900 and 1100 children in our one association. You have quite a few children to raise at a young age.

And he hopes that the national organization will solve this in a good way.

Apart from this, Hockey Canadas was really good with everything. So it just kind of sucks that this is happening now, he said. But I think in the future they will do a great job of putting a little more emphasis on raising younger children.

Allison Forsyth argues that if there is to be change, it must be at the grassroots level. The former skier, sexual abuse survivor and hockey mother disagrees with recent suggestions from Federal Sports Secretary Pascale St-Onge that the changes proposed by the federal government in response to the Hockey Canada case would make the sport safer.

I think it gives people a huge false sense of security, Ms Forysth said. These are things that are not even remotely enforceable at the club level, where there are children.

In the meantime, she said, I’m going to dream of a day when we don’t have to have a slush fund for this kind of situation.