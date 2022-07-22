“We installed a mini ping pong table and…”





In the sports world (and beyond), taking the best as a role model can certainly be an incentive to grow and become stronger. However, it’s good to be aware that each has its own quirks, so taking the example of the biggest doesn’t mean trying to copy them. This is the thinking of Formula 1 star George Russell who, speaking of his teammate at Mercedes, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, used a parallel with the three tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: “I think that’s the best, or In any case, to be the best version of yourself, you shouldn’t go out and copy what the best has done,” he told the podcast. Russell testified on the “Formula 1 Beyond the Grid” podcast, according to Sportskeeda. “He [Hamilton] is the best because he has brought out the best in himself and everything he does works for him. Who do they copy in the tennis world? Are you copying Nadal? Are you copying Federer? Do you copy Djokovic? Obviously in the motorsport world there is only Lewis, but this analogy made me think, ‘You just have to do what’s right for you’, as these three tennis greats have done.” The three holy monsters of world tennis have started the 2022 season with 20 Grand Slams each. Seven months into the year, Rafael Nadal leads the rankings with a record 22 major tournament wins, while Novak Djokovic follows with 21 Grand Slams. Behind it, however, is Roger Federer, who has not played since Wimbledon 2021 and occupies third place in this special classification with his 20 Grand Slams. But even without the Swiss, the Big Three will still dominate at the Grand Slam level in 2022. Nadal is expected to play the US Open, while Djokovic could skip the tournament due to his vaccination status. Federer is also not expected to play as he will be back in action for the Laver Cup at the end of September. King Roger won 20 Grand Slam titles During a relaxed and kid-oriented interview for the Swiss newspaper Coopzeitung, Roger Federer revealed the activities he enjoys sharing with his two sons and two daughters in his spare time. “I haven’t taught them how to play cards yet, but the Uno is very popular. And during the pandemic, I spent two weeks building Harry Potter’s castle with my kids using Lego. Then we installed a mini table tennis table, where we also spend a lot of time together.”

