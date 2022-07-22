Dufferin Cricket Club organizes tournament with three cities | bloginfo(‘name’); ?>





July 21, 2022 0 comments The Dufferin Cricket Club brought in teams from three different cities for a tri-series six-a-side tournament on Sunday, July 17 at KTH Park in Shelburne. Teams from Shelburne, Alliston and Bradford came out for the first game at 8:00 AM. The players showed great enthusiasm as the matches took place during the day. We have what is called the Dufferin 6s tournament, explains DCC president Anand Jagdeo. It is called a 6s tournament because each game is six overs to a side, meaning each team only plays six overs. Cricket can go on forever or it can be as short as six overs. Due to the way cricket is played, the shorter version means that a tournament can be played for fame in a certain amount of time. Plenty of cricket is a sport that can take a long time depending on how the game is played. The tournament consisted of matches between the teams, with the top two winners playing a final match to determine the day’s champion. We played three games, starting with Alliston against Bradford, and that game was won by Alliston, explains Anand. The second game was Alliston against DCC and DCC lost by one point, and the third game was DCC against Bradford and DCC lost by two points. Now that Alliston has one two and Bradford has won one, they advance to the final. These guys have shown a lot of enthusiasm. We have players coming all the way from Cambridge. DCC attracts players from all over the world. The DCC hopes to grow and expand their player base with more teams from across the region. By Brian Lockhart Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newtectimes.com/dufferin-cricket-club-hosts-three-town-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

